Detroit Lions, NFL players outraged as league bans ‘hip-drop’ tackle

On Monday, the NFL officially adopted what is being termed the new “hip drop rule.” The rule outlaws a type of tackle the NFL Competition Committee says occurred about once per game last season and resulted in an injury rate 20 times a normal tackle.

The ‘hip-drop tackle that is no longer allowed consists of three components. Here’s the specific language from the initial rule proposal:

Grabs the runner with both hands or wraps the runner with both arms Lifts themselves off the ground (not officially listed in the rule, but emphasized by the competition committee) Unweights himself by swiveling and dropping his hips and/or lower body, landing on and trapping the runner’s leg(s) at or below the knee

The NFL Competition Committee also provided an example of these plays:

Here’s the video the NFL just showed in a press conference of what are now banned swivel hip-drop tackles (with NFL executive Jeff Miller speaking in the background). pic.twitter.com/Y4H8h6pQkW — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 25, 2024

NFL players are not happy about this rule change. Prior to the rule’s adoption, the NFL Players Association came out against the new rule, but to no avail.

After the rule was adopted on Monday morning, several NFL players went to Twitter to express their frustration, including a couple of past and present Lions players. Let’s start with the always-outspoken Darius Slay.

It’s about to be a lot of miss tackles — Darius Slay (@bigplay24slay) March 25, 2024

Former Lions fullback and current free agent Jason Cabinda was also outraged over the news.

I’m so tired of the NFL’s “competition committee” this sh*t is getting ridiculous — Jason Cabinda (@jasoncabinda) March 25, 2024

DJ Reader, one of the newest Detroit Lions players, expressed his feelings, as well:

These rules getting crazy out here. Two hand tag better fits the game. — Dj Reader (@Djread98) March 25, 2024

Reader also pitched in an “SMH” (shaking my head) over on Instagram:

And here’s a look at other players across the league and their initial reactions to the news:

Just fast forward to the belts with flags on them… https://t.co/yToh5XKVMS — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) March 25, 2024

I guess we are playing flag at this point https://t.co/2LOI10AT4d — Justin Simmons (@jsimms1119) March 25, 2024

I knowwwww someone on the committee has tried to play defense before... ⁉️ https://t.co/lPI8gxqEdi — Craig Johnson. St. Ignatius , MT (@foyelicious) March 25, 2024

Competition committee doesn’t care about defense. Every year they make it harder for us to succeed ‍♂️ — Joshua Metellus (@NoExcuses_23) March 25, 2024

*No HorseCollar

*No Ducking the Head

*No Hip Drop

*No Slamming

*No Big Hits on Defenseless Receiver

Y’all must not have had to tackle these dudes before — JB (@NVBentley33) March 25, 2024

And just for balance, here is one former player—offensive lineman Kyle Long—who came out in favor of the rule change:

Im happy the hip drop tackle is outta the game. I’m all for the league trying to minimize the potential for serious injury. This league has a 100 percent rate of injury but the hip drop tends to be the cause of injuries that are harder to come back from. Good job NFL — kyle (@Ky1eLong) March 25, 2024

It’s interesting to see the NFL adopt a rule aimed at improving player safety, but the players themselves almost unanimously reject said idea. Unfortunately for the players, they have relatively little say in the matter, and they will be forced to adjust to this new rule.

An infraction of the new rule will result in a 15-yard penalty. It is not subject to review.