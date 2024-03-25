As of this publication, former Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton has not turned himself in after a warrant for his arrest has been issued on Domestic Battery by Strangulation charges. But Detroit Lions president Rod Wood offered up an important timeline update when talking with media at the owners meetings in Orlando.

Wood revealed that the Lions—who weren’t aware of Sutton’s situation until it was announced on social media—did indeed get in contact with Sutton after the news of his warrant went public on March 20 (Note: The warrant was issued on March 7, but the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office tweeted it out on March 20.)

“We were able to reach Cam and talked about it and suggested he get counsel and do the right thing to turn himself in,” Wood said. “After that, we met the rest of the day and the following morning to decide to release him.”

In a separate conversation with FOX 2’s Dan Miller, Wood dropped a shocking update. When the news of his warrant went public, Sutton was apparently at the Lions facility.

“We were able to speak to Cam because he was actually in our building,” Wood said. “We found him. He was down with our strength staff. He just kinda showed up unexpectedly to work out. We were able to talk to him in person—not me, but other members of the staff. And he left the building, we released him the next day, and no one has spoken to him since.”

@Lions president Rod Wood spoke to @DanMillerFox2 regarding the team's decision to release Cam Sutton and says Sutton was in Allen Park when the team learned of the warrant for his arrest. pic.twitter.com/b1X4ywcJ4t — FOX 2 Sports (@FOX2Sports) March 25, 2024

Since the Lions released him on March 21, there have been no formal updates from police nor Sutton himself.