Early registration for 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit crushes 2023 numbers

The 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit is just a month away, and if the early return on registration for the event is any indication, it’s going to be a wild party.

According to Detroit Lions team president and CEO Rod Wood, when online registration went up earlier this month, the amount of applications for attendance absolutely crushed the numbers from last year’s NFL Draft in Kansas City.

“I know the first day people could register for it, we had almost 100,000 people sign up,” Wood said. “That’s 2.5 times what signed up the first day in Kansas City. I think it’s going to be a raucous downtown environment.”

Estimates suggest 312,000 people showed up for the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City, generating over $164 million in revenue for the city. Obviously, space is limited in any city, so just because Detroit more than doubled Kansas City’s Day 1 registration hardly means they’ll draw double the crowd. But the message is clear: people are pretty darn excited for the draft to be held in Detroit this season.

And for Wood and other proud Detroiters, the weekend will be an opportunity to showcase the city in a way that is not well understood by outsiders.

“Very excited to see all those people downtown and get the whole world to see Detroit maybe in a different way than what they perceive right now,” Wood said. “I think it’s going to be a great three-day commercial for the city.”

The festivities will take place in Hart Plaza and the surrounding area, with many different events being held throughout the weekend. Registration and attendance for the event is free and can be done at http://nfl.com/DraftAccess. For more information on parking, transportation, surrounding concerts and events, and frequently asked questions, be sure to check out the official 2024 NFL Draft website here.

The 2024 NFL Draft takes place on April 25-27. Day 1 of the draft includes just Round 1, Day 2 features Rounds 2-3, while the final day of the draft will have Rounds 4-7.