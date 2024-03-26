During the spring of 2022, the NFLPA polled over 1300 players anonymously, asking them to rank their NFL team in eight different categories: treatment of families, food service/nutrition, weight room, strength coaches, training room, training staff, locker room, and team travel.

The results from this survey were released a year later in March of 2023 and the Detroit Lions finished in the middle of the pack at 15th overall. Overall they received mostly As and Bs, but they did get two below-average marks in food service/nutrition (D-) and training room (D+).

The NFLPA conducted the same poll again in 2023, this time polling a larger group of NFL players (over 1700) and expanding the categories from eight to 11. When these results were released in February of 2024, the Lions climbed up to 13th overall and saw improvements in most categories, most notably food service (C), nutrition/dietician (C+), and training room (B).

While the Lions improved, team President and CEO Rod Wood still believes there is more room to improve these areas, and the organization is already in the process of making positive changes.

“Well, certainly it’s something that we are taking seriously,” Wood told the media at the owners meeting on Monday. “We did listen last year with the training staff. On top of that, we are now doubling the training room. We’re continuing to invest in that, and we’ll continue to invest in the food service too. We made a few changes this year. We’re a little landlocked in terms of what we can do with the kitchen size and everything. It’s going to cause us to be a little more creative. We’ve made some improvement. We’re not where we want to be, because you don’t want to be in the Cs and Bs on that. So we’ll continue to look at it. But the investment in hiring the training staff, doubling the training room, is proof we’re going to take it seriously.”

While the Lions are considering moving their training facility from Allen Park to Downtown Detroit, that move is still a few years away from being decided upon. In the interim, Wood explained that the Lions don’t want to wait that long for change to happen inside their current facility, especially when it comes to taking better care of the players.

“You do have a 20-plus-year-old building that needs to be modernized, and you don’t want to continue to put a bunch of bad money into it if you’re going to relocate,” Wood elaborated. “But given where we are in the discussion about relocation, doing this doesn’t really change the decision. It just makes the players hopefully more healthy, and we have more room for them so that more of them are on the field next year on Sundays. And that’s something we need to do now, not wait three or four years for.”

While the Lions have made improvements to their facilities, it’s nice to see that they’re not getting complacent with improvement alone.