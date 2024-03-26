If there’s one thing Dan Campbell won’t stand for in 2024, it’s getting lazy.

“Entitlement and complacency,” he said. “Those are the two things that keep me on guard. [...] Me, the players—if we fall trap to any one of those, we will not get back to where we were last year. We won’t have a chance.”

In a one-on-one with FOX 2’s Dan Miller at the NFL’s Annual League Meetings this week, the Lions head coach emphasized those two terms specifically—entitlement and complacency—are the biggest threats to achieving the same success Detroit had this past season and beyond. He explained how important it is that they understand that nothing is a given—the Lions can’t just automatically expect to return to the NFC Championship.

“We have the right core foundation, we know that but we gotta start back over from scratch. We can’t let anything slide. We can’t say, ‘Look, I know this guy. He’ll be OK.’ No, there is no OK. You’ve gotta do it the same way you did it last year, man. You start over and do all the little things the right way,” he said.

Campbell said collectively, they’ve raised the standards for what it means to be a Detroit Lion, and now they can’t accept anything less. Between grit and unfinished business, the Lions are a team of motto, so expect to hear “entitlement and complacency”—specifically not falling victim to those things—at least a few times this season.

The pair also discuss how the Lions have adjusted the offensive line between signings and departures to ensure they remain one of the top units in the league. You can watch the video in its entirety here.

And onto the rest of your notes.

You’ve probably seen it all over social media by now because people seem to really enjoy them, but here’s this year’s annual head coaches photo. You’ll find Dan Campbell in the second row toward the right.

Heads up Lions season ticket holders, you probably already got the email but “Lions Loyal Members” are invited to a special event at Ford Field the first night of the draft on April 25, hosted by T.J. Lang.

A neat opportunity for Hutch in the offseason.

Detroitlions.com’s Tim Twentyman offers five pro days to watch this week and specifically who to keep an eye on.

