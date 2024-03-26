Detroit Lions still prioritizing Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown extensions

While the Detroit Lions have spent much of March signing and re-signing players in free agency, the one thing they haven’t done yet is signing a player currently under contact to an extension. We know the Lions have begun talks in regards to keeping both quarterback Jared Goff and receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown around for the long-term, but neither have come to an agreement yet.

At the NFL owners meetings on Tuesday, coach Dan Campbell said that extending those two remain a big focus of the team and talks remain ongoing.

“Those are priorities. Those are certainly priorities,” Campbell said. “I’m not going to get into those, but certainly there are conversations that are being had.”

General manager Brad Holmes did not give an update on the progress of those conversations. However, back at the NFL Combine, Holmes noted that they weren’t in any rush, noting that a roster bonus for Goff that was due in early March wasn’t considered a deadline.

“We haven’t really weighed that into any of our decision making,” Holmes said. “We’re in alignment in the direction that we want to proceed and again, like I told you before, once we have updates we’ll make sure you guys get it.”

That said, the Lions did reportedly meet with St. Brown’s representation down at the Combine, so it’s clear they are trying to make progress.

Both St. Brown and Goff are entering the final year of their deals. The Lions receiver is looking to cash in after being on a low-end rookie deal due to being a Day 3 draft pick. Goff, on the other hand, is heading into the final year of a four-year, $134 million extension he signed with the Los Angeles Rams just two years before they traded him to Detroit.

Goff is coming off one of the best seasons in his career and was integral to Detroit’s fifth-ranked scoring offense that led the team to their first playoff wins in 30 years. St. Brown made his second consecutive Pro Bowl in 2023 and earned his first All-Pro nod after tallying 1,515 receiving yards and 10 receiving touchdowns last season.

This week, Campbell explained—again—what makes a guy like St. Brown so special.

“His work ethic, his desire to be good, his will to overcome, the amount of film that he watches, the pre-practice warmup, the post-practice routine that he has,” Campbell said. “It’s just everything about him is about being the best player he can possibly be. Being the best player, not (just the best) that he can be. He wants to be the best.”

There are no upcoming important deadlines for a deal to be done for either player, and Holmes has showed no tendency in when these extensions get done. So for now, we wait.