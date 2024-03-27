Detroit Lions President and CEO Rod Wood confirmed a long-lasting suspicion on Monday afternoon—the Lions are getting new uniforms. Not only did we get that nugget, but we got a timeline, too. Wood shared during league owners meetings that the Lions would unveil the new look “probably just before the draft.”

It has been rumored for a while now that the Lions would be in the market for new uniforms. The team crossed the minimum five-year waiting period for new jerseys in 2022 and anticipation has only grown as the Lions enjoyed success in the Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell chapter of the franchise’s history.

Question of the day: What are you looking forward to most in the new Detroit Lions uniforms?

Most of you who know how I feel about the Lions uniforms are expecting me to say black jerseys. However, I’ll spare you the conflict today—I know how polarizing those are. While I think some well-executed black jerseys would be nice, there is one thing I’m looking forward to more.

My answer: I just want a color rush that complements the new throwback helmets well. Right now, the gray “pajama” color rush clashes with the new chrome blue throwback helmet. It’s a gorgeous helmet, but it means very little if it doesn’t agree with the rest of the uniform.

The Lions have the opportunity to fix what they did wrong seven years ago with the gray color rush. I honestly don’t care if it’s all-blue, all-white, or dare I say all-black (although I think that would clash with the helmets as much as the gray), as long as it’s executed well. I trust that with the Lions taking their time for this uniform revamp, they’ve done their due diligence and won’t screw it up, unlike the Texans.

What are you looking forward to most in new Lions uniforms? A color rush switch-up? Black jerseys? New throwbacks? Let us know in the comments below.