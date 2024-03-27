Detroit Lions requesting joint practices with New York Giants

The Detroit Lions and New York Giants are pushing for joint practices this year during the first week of the preseason, coach Dan Campbell confirmed during his breakfast media session at the NFL owners meetings this week.

“Tentatively right now i’ve been talking to (Giants coach Brian) Daboll and so I think there’s a chance we could go to New York,” Campbell said on Tuesday.

NFL teams get to request one team they want to play in the preseason, and while there is no guarantee Detroit and New York will get the pairing they’re requesting, those requests are typically granted as long as there isn’t a logistical conflict. In other words, expect the Lions to travel to New Jersey this year for at least a pair of joint practices before the opening preseason game.

If this request is granted, it will be the second year in a row the Lions and Giants pair up for practices. Last year, the Giants traveled to Allen Park for the practices, so it makes sense that Detroit would travel to New Jersey the following year.

While teams only get one request for a preseason opponent, that doesn’t mean Detroit will only have joint practices against the Giants. Campbell said he will push for another set of joint practices, but he’ll have to come to an agreement with whoever the league pairs the Lions up with in Week 2 of the preseason. Last year, the Lions and Jaguars were able to come to an agreement for a second set of joint practices, as Campbell explains here:

“Last year we got the Giants, we requested it and they requested it so we got it,” Campbell said. “(Jaguars coach) Doug (Pederson) fell in my lap. They just happened to schedule it, so I called Doug, he’s like, ‘absolutely.’

“So it’ll be that again. Whoever we match up with in Week 2, I would love to do two weeks again like we did last year. it’ll be predicated on who that is and whether we go to them or they come to us. But yeah, I’m all for it.”