2024 Pride of Detroit Community Mock Draft: Pairings, deadlines

Our 2024 Pride of Detroit Community Mock Draft is underway! If you missed the original announcement, this is a mock draft that will span the entire month of April with members of our comment section representing all 32 teams in the draft. It’s also an opportunity for those members to write their own articles explaining their first round picks.

Over the past week, I’ve tried my best to pair people who submitted their form to a team they requested. I couldn’t match everyone with a team they wanted, but a large majority of the people selected should be representing a preferred team.

If you have been selected to participate, you should have already received an email from me. If you are on the list below, but didn’t get an email, please say something in the comment section below, and I’ll reach out to you. If you have been selected, but cannot participate any longer, please reach out to me ASAP so I can get a replacement.

The draft is already underway via email, but we’ll be providing updates on the mock draft on the website very shortly. Each pick in the first round will get its own post, plus an opportunity for our entire community to grade each selection. Once the draft really gets going, we’ll have a tracker for you to keep abreast of all the picks. Hopefully by the time the real draft rolls around, we’ll have two full rounds of mocking here at the site.

For now, here’s a look at everyone who will be participating in this year’s Community Mock Draft.

2024 POD Community Mock Draft schedule, pairings Pick # Team General manager Deadline for pick (Eastern Time) Pick # Team General manager Deadline for pick (Eastern Time) 1 Bears kevster Thursday, March 28, 6 a.m. 2 Commanders anhonestmess Thursday, March 28, 12 p.m. 3 Patriots DetroitBrickSquad Thursday, March 28, 5 p.m. 4 Cardinals katmandoo122 Friday, March 29, 6 a.m. 5 Chargers jjones164 Friday, March 29, 12 p.m. 6 Giants sprtn66 Friday, March 29, 5 p.m. 7 Titans timot1969 Saturday, March 30, 6 a.m. 8 Falcons DrivingMrDrowsy Saturday, March 30, 12 p.m. 9 Bears kevster Saturday, March 30, 5 p.m. 10 Jets SUHFARGONE Sunday, March 31, 6 a.m. 11 Vikings Jftripp Sunday, March 31, 12 p.m. 12 Broncos nchantala Sunday, March 31, 5 p.m. 13 Raiders nrs001 Monday, April 1, 6 a.m. 14 Saints GM in exile Monday, April 1, 12 p.m. 15 Colts twon82 Monday, April 1, 5 p.m. 16 Seahawks jerrydlux Tuesday, April 2, 6 a.m. 17 Jaguars Justwinginit Tuesday, April 2, 12 p.m. 18 Bengals Dogerall Tuesday, April 2, 5 p.m. 19 Rams Mystdragoon Wednesday, April 3, 6 a.m. 20 Steelers Piotr S Wednesday, April 3, 12 p.m. 21 Dolphins alstead88 Wednesday, April 3, 5 p.m. 22 Eagles BigJShaky Thursday, April 4, 6 a.m. 23 Vikings Jftripp Thursday, April 4, 12 p.m. 24 Cowboys toreyj01 Thursday, April 4, 5 p.m. 25 Packers Hunt Baker Friday, April 5, 6 a.m. 26 Buccaneers Xlgrev Friday, April 5, 12 p.m. 27 Cardinals katmandoo122 Friday, April 5, 5 p.m. 28 Bills Elite539 Saturday, April 6, 6 a.m. 29 Lions Erik Schlitt Saturday, April 6, 5 p.m. 30 Ravens MaizeAndBlueWahoo Saturday, April 7, 6 a.m. 31 49ers StevenGreen8 Sunday, April 7, 12 p.m. 32 Chiefs 1951LION Sunday, April 7, 5 p.m. ROUND 2 33 Panthers zach kadolph Monday, April 8, 6 a.m. 34 Patriots DetroitBrickSquad Monday, April 8, 12 p.m. 35 Cardinals katmandoo122 Monday, April 8, 5 p.m. 36 Commanders anhonestmess Tuesday, April 9, 6 a.m. 37 Chargers jjones164 Tuesday, April 9, 12 p.m. 38 Titans timot1969 Tuesday, April 9, 5 p.m. 39 Panthers zach kadolph Wednesday, April 10, 6 a.m. 40 Commanders anhonestmess Wednesday, April 10, 12 p.m. 41 Packers Hunt Baker Wednesday, April 10, 5 p.m. 42 Texans yoderellis Thursday, April 11, 6 a.m. 43 Falcons DrivingMrDrowsy Thursday, April 11, 12 p.m. 44 Raiders nrs001 Thursday, April 11, 5 p.m. 45 Saints GM in exile Friday, April 12, 6 a.m. 46 Colts twon82 Friday, April 12, 12 p.m. 47 Giants sprtn66 Friday, April 12, 5 p.m. 48 Jaguars Justwinginit Saturday, April 13, 6 a.m. 49 Bengals Dogerall Saturday, April 13, 12 p.m. 50 Eagles BigJShaky Saturday, April 13, 5 p.m. 51 Steelers Piotr S Sunday, April 14, 6 a.m. 52 Rams Mystdragoon Sunday, April 14, 12 p.m. 53 Eagles BigJShaky Sunday, April 14, 5 p.m. 54 Browns BigFan19 Monday, April 15, 6 a.m. 55 Dolphins alstead88 Monday, April 15, 12 p.m. 56 Cowboys toreyj01 Monday, April 15, 5 p.m. 57 Buccaneers Xlgrev Tuesday, April 16, 6 a.m. 58 Packers Hunt Baker Tuesday, April 16, 12 p.m. 59 Texans yoderellis Tuesday, April 16, 5 p.m. 60 Bills Elite539 Wednesday, April 17, 6 a.m. 61 Lions Erik Schlitt Wednesday, April 17, 12 p.m. 62 Ravens MaizeAndBlueWahoo Wednesday, April 17, 5 p.m. 63 49ers StevenGreen8 Thursday April 18, 6 a.m. 64 Chiefs 1951LION Thursday, April 18, 5 p.m.

How the Community Mock Draft works

If you’re in the above group, you will get an email from me when you are on the clock. The email will include a list of all the players selected prior to your pick. When you get this email, send me your pick ASAP. To get the draft moving along as quickly as possible, I need your pick before your write-up. So as soon as you decide, please send me an email back, and then get working on your write-up. Your write-up should be sent shortly thereafter and should be no longer than 300 words. Please do research on your own team, but don’t let it hold up the rest of the draft. For example, when you’re on the clock, don’t go over to your team’s website and hold a poll for your pick. That process could take over 24 hours, and you shouldn’t be waiting that long to make your pick. If everyone took 24 hours, we wouldn’t finish this on time. Do your research BEFORE you’re on the clock. If you need to bow out of your GM responsibilities, email me immediately. We have plenty of commenters on standby if you can’t pick. Please do not reveal any of your picks before they are posted on the website. That takes the fun out of it. When we get to the second round, I only need your pick. There will be no individual writeups.

If you have any questions, feel free to type them in the comment section below or reach out to me via email or Twitter.

HAPPY DRAFTING!