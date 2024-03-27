Detroit Lions re-sign veteran quarterback

The Detroit Lions announced on Wednesday evening they have re-signed veteran quarterback Nate Sudfeld. Contract terms were not immediately available.

Sudfeld entered 2023 as the expected backup quarterback before the Lions made two significant moves at the position. First, they drafted Hendon Hooker in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft, and then they signed veteran quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to serve as the backup quarterback and mentor.

Sudfeld entered training camp with all signs pointing to him being the third-string quarterback (with Hooker on the Non-Football Injury list). The question was whether he would end up making the 53-man roster or spend the season on the practice squad. Unfortunately, the answer was neither, as Sudfeld tore his ACL in the preseason finale, moved to injured reserve, and missed the entire season.

With Jared Goff back, and Hooker expected to assume the backup job, Sudfeld returns with the important role as a valuable veteran to be a sounding board. In the past, Goff has spoken about Sudfeld’s importance in that role.

“Nate’s been awesome,” Goff said last August. “His demeanor on the sideline with me has been awesome. He’s been extremely helpful, and I know he’s been ready to play if his number is called.”

Since entering the league in 2016 as a sixth-round pick for the Washington Commanders, Sudfeld has made just six game appearances. In those games, he’s completed 25-of-37 passes for 188 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.

One important thing to keep in mind regarding Sudfeld is the new emergency quarterback rule that passed at the owners meetings this week. The new rule states that teams can elevate an emergency quarterback from the practice squad an unlimited amount of times during the season. That could very well be the role that Sudfeld plays this year.