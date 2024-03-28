On Wednesday, news broke that former Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds is signing a two-year deal with the Denver Broncos worth up to $14 million. According to general manager Brad Holmes, it’s the first and only loss the Lions took in free agency for a player that they were prioritizing to bring back.

“Josh Reynolds, he’s one that was part of the original plans,” Holmes said Tuesday, a day before Reynolds landed in Denver. “Still having dialogue, we’ll just kind of see where that goes. But that’s really the only one that’s still out there who was in the original plans.”

The Lions aren’t exactly hurting when it comes to bodies at the wide receiver position. Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams are now the expected starters, with Donovan Peoples-Jones, Kalif Raymond, and Antoine Green expected to be the primary backups. Even beyond that, they have some players with some game experience in Tom Kennedy and Maurice Alexander.

But, if we’re being honest, the Lions top talent could use an upgrade. Jameson Williams still has a lot to prove, Peoples-Jones only has a single season with more than 35 catches, and Detroit still doesn’t have a proven, big-bodied receiver to take advantage of smaller corners in the red zone. Yes, having a stud like Sam LaPorta at tight end and a receiving back like Jahmyr Gibbs helps, but like many of Lions positions, there’s room for improvement on the roster.

So today’s Question of the Day is:

How big of a need is wide receiver?

My answer: I would probably put it at a 5 out of 10. Detroit should absolutely add some competition there, but I don’t think he needs to be the team’s highest priority. In fact, I think depth at safety, guard, and tackle are higher priorities right now.

That said, when taking a long-term look at the Lions’ roster, it certainly would make sense to invest in the receiver position in the draft. While St. Brown is likely getting an extension this offseason, only Green is currently signed beyond 2025.

But I don’t think the need is so pressing that Brad Holmes would move off of his “best player available” approach—I don’t think if it was a pressing need he’d move off that strategy, either. So if you’re thinking, “the Lions need to draft a receiver this year,” I think you’re looking at this situation incorrectly. The draft does have a lot of intriguing receiver options, but Detroit won’t draft him unless he’s the right receiver and their top prospect when they’re on the board.

Detroit has done an excellent job filling all of their primary needs, and I think that’s true at wide receiver, as well.

