For those of you who can’t remember or were too young back then, let me tell you a little bit about former All-Pro running back Chris Johnson, and how he altered the mode of the every-down back.

Back in the day, if you weren’t at least 220 pounds, you could pretty much forget about being a lead-back in the NFL. In that era, teams were handing the ball off to their featured back 20-plus times on a routine basis. Then Johnson came along and set the league on fire. Ultra-rare speed and shiftiness combined with some really underrated toughness quickly made Johnson one of the best players in the entire league.

Recently, Johnson was on the ‘Behind the Mask Podcast’ where he talked about his trailblazing career, as well as why he believes that Detroit Lions’ star running back Jahmyr Gibbs is next up.

“He cold,” said Johnson of Gibbs. “That boy cold. Before he even got drafted, I had said that he is the best running back in that draft class. He’s gonna go crazy, and man, I know one thing—if Detroit was smart, he would be their every down back.”

And this isn’t even the first time Johnson has gone out of his way to talk up Gibbs.

Listen. I love Lions running back David Montgomery. Tough, powerfully-built backs who can run through a defender’s face will always have a special place in my heart.

With that said, I cannot disagree with CJ2K. Montgomery will still get his touches, especially considering the Lions will want to keep Gibbs healthy for another playoff push in 2024. Gibbs is just too special with the ball in his hands to have it any other way.

You can watch the entire episode where Johnson sat down with hosts Takeo Spikes and Tutan Reyes here.

And now, onto the rest of today’s notes:

We think about you too, Amik.

I don’t want y’all to feel like I’m trolling.. but I Think About Detroit Everyday. I Can’t Wait. This Really God’s Plan. We gone do some Special ‍♂️ https://t.co/WJU67x7yUp — Amik Robertson (@_YoungTruth7) March 26, 2024

Former Lions trainer Dean Kleinschmidt received the Award of Excellence from the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Congratulations to longtime @NFL athletic trainer Dean Kleinschmidt on receiving the Award of Excellence from the @ProFootballHOF!



Dean was the #Lions’ head athletic trainer from 2007-14 before retiring from his career as an NFL athletic trainer that spanned more than 40 years. pic.twitter.com/O0ffUcfnPA — Detroit Lions (@Lions) March 27, 2024

Mike Tannenbaum: Detroit Lions 'a destination place' because of Dan Campbell https://t.co/N301em4jjl via @freep — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) March 27, 2024

Justin Rogers of The Detroit News wrote a cool profile of a less-known member of the Lions’ front office: senior director of football administration Brandon Sosna.

The Sun God is a god for a reason after all.