Detroit Lions announce new uniform reveal date

Earlier this week at the annual owners meetings in Florida, Detroit Lions President and CEO Rod Wood announced the team would be getting new uniforms ahead of this year’s NFL Draft, but didn’t give a specific date.

“We’ll be rolling them out probably just before the draft,” Wood said on Tuesday of this week. “I think everybody will be excited about it. I’m not going to tease it too much, but I’m really happy with the way it turned out.”

Today, via social media, the Lions announced April 18 as the big reveal for the next set of uniforms in team history.

Although Wood mentioned he wouldn’t tease too much about the new uniforms, he did give us an indication of the team’s initiative to keep it true to the organization’s history, while also giving the team more choice on game day.

“They’re honoring our traditional color with a little updating and twist. And it gives us a lot more options, too,” Wood added about the new uniforms. “We’re going to introduce a couple different pant options that can go with jerseys, so it will give us different options to wear during the season.”

Along with the announcement via social media, the Lions sent out invitations to Lions Loyal Members to attend the exclusive reveal on Thursday, April 18. Members have access to purchase up to two (2) total tickets while supplies last, and reservations will be accepted up to Friday, April 12. Doors are scheduled to open at 6:00 p.m. ET and the program will begin at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Keep it tuned to Pride of Detroit for any further updates and communications on the uniform reveal.