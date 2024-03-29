It’s finally almost here. Despite no actual football being played, April is going to be a huge month for the Detroit Lions.

On top of being the host for the 2024 NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions also are set to unveil their new uniform designs on April 18 as well.

Naturally, there has been quite a bit of speculation on how the jerseys will look ever since whispers began of the Lions’ desire to make a change. Now with it being so close to the date, many fans are beginning to contemplate which jersey they might add to their collection for the 2024 NFL season and beyond.

Today’s Question of the Day is:

Which player’s jersey do you want when the Lions release their new designs in April?

My Answer: Easy. I am going with the best player on the Lions’ roster and the best at his position—All-Pro right tackle Penei Sewell.

In most cities, the thought of buying an offensive lineman’s jersey might seem odd, but not in Detroit. For the most part, this city and its fans understand what makes this team tick, and for a few years now, it has been commonplace to see Sewell and Frank Ragnow jerseys all over Ford Field on gamedays.

I expect Sewell and Ragnow will both be early options for fans wanting to purchase a new jersey when the new designs are released, and if you are at the event being put on at Ford Field for season ticket holders, you may be able to grab your new threads that evening.

How about you? Who’s jersey do you think you will want when the new jerseys drop in April? Let us know in the comments by scrolling down to the bottom of the page.