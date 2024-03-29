Everything we learned about the Detroit Lions at the owners meetings

After a week down at Orlando for the spring owners meetings, I personally feel like I have a better understanding of the Detroit Lions’ offseason and other aspects related to the team. These meetings are often one of the most fruitful offseason events. When else during the year do we get 30-minute sessions with coach Dan Campbell, general manager Brad Holmes, and team president Rod Wood? And on top of that, they’re intimate settings with only select Detroit media who won’t be asking the same tired questions of these three.

Given how transparent this regime has been, there’s a ton to learn about the team during these short 48 hours, and we did, indeed, learn a ton.

So to break it all down, I chatted with our own Ryan Mathews and recapped everything we found out, and what it means for the 2024 Lions, the NFL Draft, the roster, the scheme, and much, much more.

As always, you can catch either the video or the audio version of these PODcasts. You can watch the videos on Twitch or on YouTube (with bonus between-segment topics), and you can catch us on any podcasting platform you use.

To help navigate through our discussions, here are the approximate timestamps of each topic on the podcast feed (which will vary quite a bit from the video streams):

(3:30) The crazy turns the Cam Sutton story is taking

(5:30) Dan Campbell says CB is a need; Brad Holmes says it isn’t. Who’s right?

(12:00) Is Brad Holmes right that this was the Lions’ best free agency in the last four years?

(19:30) Holmes is becoming the king of “buy low, sell high”

(24:00) Why Carlton Davis could get a contract extension before the season + get ready for a lot of man-coverage

(31:30) Brian Branch is going to play some safety, and soon

(38:00) Is letting Josh Reynolds go a vote of confidence in Jameson Williams?

(48:00) Thoughts on the hip-drop tackle ban

(52:00) Why we love the new kickoff and how the Lions are already responding to it

Check out the latest episode below: