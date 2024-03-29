Detroit Lions 2024 offseason workout dates revealed

Back in February, we offered all of the important dates for the Detroit Lions’ 2024 NFL offseason. On Friday, the NFL released more specific details when to comes to Detroit’s offseason plan.

For the uninitiated, the NFL’s offseason program consists of three phases. Phase One begins with team meetings, strength and conditioning, and rehab. No on-field work is allowed. For Phase Two, the on-field work can begin with individual or group drills, provided that the offense only works with the offense and the defense works with the defense. Additionally, this phase is worked at a walk-through pace.

The final stage of the offseason program is the Organized Team Activities (OTAs) and minicamp. During that time, no live contact is allowed, but teams may run offense vs. defense drills, including 7-on-7s, 9-on-7s, and 11-on-11s. In Phase Three, the Detroit Lions will have some media availability, giving reporters their first true look at the 2024 Lions team.

Here’s a look at the specific dates for the Lions, running all the way up until training camp. Details for training camp dates typically come from the team in late June (June 27 last year).

Lions offseason program dates

First Day: Monday, April 15

OTA Workouts:

Week 1: May 21-23

May 21-23 Week 2: May 29-31

May 29-31 Week 3: June 10-12

Mandatory Minicamp: June 4-6

In addition to these dates, the Lions will also likely hold a rookie minicamp for their draft class and any tryout players they may want to bring in. That typically takes place in the first (May 4-5) or second weekend (May 11-12) after the NFL Draft.