Detroit Lions in danger of losing TE Brock Wright to 49ers

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, tight end Brock Wright has signed an offer sheet with the San Francisco 49ers, putting the Detroit Lions in danger of losing the veteran tight end.

The Lions offered Wright a restricted free agent tender this offseason worth $2.985 million over one season. At that point, Wright had two options: sign the one-year deal, or continue to look for a better offer elsewhere. It’s clear he took the latter option and went to see what his market was.

That said, Wright could very well be back in Detroit. By applying the restricted free agent tender, the Lions now have the option to match whatever contract offer the 49ers gave him. At this time, the details of that offer are not out.

But if Detroit opts to match it, he’ll stay with the Lions. If not, the 49ers will get to sign him, and the Lions won’t receive any compensation in return, because the Lions used the “right of first refusal only” tender (which comes with the lowest salary).

Wright has spent the last three seasons with the Lions, serving mainly as the team’s backup tight end but having a large role as a blocker. He’s made a total of 41 game appearances, 19 starts, and turned those opportunities into 43 catches, 424 yards, and seven touchdowns.

If the Lions do, indeed, lose Wright, they’ll be a little shorthanded at the tight end position. As of right now, the Lions only have Sam LaPorta, James Mitchell, and Shane Zylstra under contract at the tight end.