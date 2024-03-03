NFL Combine results: 10 standouts from the wide receiver group

The 2024 NFL Combine continues to roll along and has made its way through the offensive skill players. If you’ve missed any of our previous Combine review series articles, you can get caught up here:

Let’s take a look at the wide receivers who stood out on Saturday.

Xavier Worthy, Texas (5-foot-11 1⁄ 4 , 165 pounds)

Worthy ran the last 40-yard dash of all the Combine’s skill players and he was worth the wait. After registering an impressive 4.25 seconds on his first attempt, he set a new Combine record on his second chance, running it in a blistering 4.21 seconds.

Worthy hit 24.41 MPH on his record-breaking run, per NextGen Stats, the fastest speed any player has run at this year’s Combine. After his victory lap around Lucas Oil Stadium, he took off his cleats and called it a day, skipping on-field drills.

There was a lot of buzz surrounding the accomplishment, and even talk of him jumping into the first round because NFL teams love speed, but I do believe a lot of that is due to excitement in the moment. There’s a lot to like about Worthy’s game, but he also has some things to clean up. Still, a terrific accomplishment for the young man.

Brian Thomas, LSU (6-foot-3, 209 pounds)

With all eyes on Worthy’s speed on Saturday, Thomas’ 4.33 40-yard dash (tied for the third-best at this year’s event, regardless of position) got a bit lost in the shuffle. With an extra 44 pounds on his frame, Thomas’ ability to generate that amount of speed is highly impressive. But Thomas doesn't just have straight-line speed, as Next Gen Stats GPS clocked him at 22.91 miles per hour (MPH) during the “go route” drill, the fastest time anyone ran that route at the Combine. When you combine it with his explosive jump scores, his overall athleticism showed up in his unofficial 9.97 RAS.

Thomas’ performance in on-field drills was equally impressive, gliding through the route lines with precision and showing off his ease of movements. He attacked his break points, exploded out of them, and made sure to run the routes in drills exactly as they were designed, instead of cheating to try and gain an extra advantage.

The Lions had a formal meeting with Thomas at the Combine—likely because of effort plays like this—but with his performance in Indianapolis and game film, it’s fair to wonder if he will even be available when they are on the clock in the first round.

Keon Coleman, Florida State (6-foot-3 1⁄ 4 , 213 pounds)

The former Michigan State product may have turned some fans away with his 4.61 40-yard dash—the second slowest time of the wide receiver group—but for a team like the Lions that value GPS timing over the 40, Coleman is still likely high atop their wide receiver rankings.

As the NFL Network broadcast brought up several times, NFL Rookie of the Year candidate Puka Nacua (4.57 40-yard dash) ran the fastest time in the “gauntlet drill” last year (20.06 MPH), illustrating how his GPS speed translates more than straight-line speed.

This year, Coleman took home the honor of the fastest gauntlet time (20.36 MPH), the second fastest “go route” time (21.71 MPH)—behind only Thomas—as well as landing in the top four of several other categories Next Gen Stats GPS tracks.

Coleman’s game film points to his route precision needing to be cleaned up, but in on-field drills, you could tell he is working on that part of his game. While going full speed through the routes, Coleman stayed on course and covered ground very quickly. He got low into his breaks and showed explosion getting out of them. His length showed up in his stride and catching radius, and his hands looked very solid on the day as a whole.

Adonai Mitchell, Texas (6-foot-2 1⁄ 4 , 205 pounds)

Mitchell ran a 4.34 40-yard dash but looked even better in on-field drills. He was fast in and out of cuts, looking quick and strong. He attacks the ball in the air, and while quarterbacks had a hard time pacing his speed early, leading to some drops, his hands improved throughout the day. To his credit, after every drop/missed throw, Mitchell got back in line and wanted another shot at the route, which led to him participating in significantly more drills, illustrating his endurance and desire.

Ladd McConkey, Georgia (6-foot-0, 186 pounds)

First impressions of McConkey point to him being a quicker-than-fast slot receiver, but as you watch his game unfold, you can see he is much, much more. McConkey’s speed (4.39 40-yard dash) and route precision show he is very capable of playing on the outside, and his instincts lead to him being open on nearly every route. When taking notes on the prospects during drills, McConkey is the only player at this year’s Combine where I ran out of space and needed more room to write.

Everything was easy for McConkey during on-field drills. He glides through routes, stays on target while keeping his head on swivel, and shows elite balance and field awareness, all while operating at top speed. He secured everything in his catching radius and even some throws that were very off-target. McConkey has tremendous body control, constantly keeping himself alive, and immediately is looking for YAC (yards after catch) once the ball is in his hands.

Troy Franklin, Oregon (6-foot-2, 176 pounds)

Franklin is a long, easy mover who gave all-out effort on each route during on-field drills. He is a long strider who builds up speed quickly (4.41 40-yard dash) but could improve his route technique. His soft hands make him an easy target and his length gives him an advantage downfield on go routes.

Roman Wilson, Michigan (5-foot-11, 185 pounds)

Wilson showed off his 4.39 40-yard dash speed in on-field drills, looking both quick and fast. He is known for his route precision and that showed up in Indianapolis, as he was able to fly through drills while staying under control. He tracks the ball with ease and has a second gear out of breaks that helps him create separation. His one-handed snag during the goal-line drill was a perfect way to finish his day.

Ricky Pearsall, Florida (6-foot-1, 189 pounds)

Pearsall (4.41 40-yard dash) showed a lot of quickness throughout the day, regardless of the situation: getting in and out of breaks, slants, and recovery, it was all on display. He was one of the best jumpers on the day (42-inch vertical, 10-foot-9 broad) and that explosion was noticeable during on-field routes, especially in YAC. He had great foot speed and showed tremendous boundary awareness, consistently getting two feet in bounds.

Xavier Legette, South Carolina (6-foot-1, 221 pounds)

Surrounded by wide receivers who are skinny and long, Legette looks more like a tall running back, built for power. That strength showed up in on-field drills as he routinely plucked the ball out of the air. He has the leaping ability (40-inch vertical jump, 10-foot-6 broad jump) to go up and get the tough balls, which he had to do on more than one occasion at the Combine. Legette also had a formal meeting with the Lions at the Combine.

Brenden Rice, USC (6-foot-2 1⁄ 2 , 208 pounds)

Being the son of Jerry Rice is probably tough enough on its own, but when dad is with you at the Combine breaking down your on-field drills with the NFL Network crew, it has to be extra nerve-wracking. Like Coleman, Rice is a big WR-X who will show better in GPS than in the 40-yard dash (though his 4.5 was solid), and his on-field work shows why he is a likely top-100 pick. He goes hard into his breaks and attacks the ball, often plucking it out of the air with strong hands, as illustrated by his shoestring catch late in the Combine.