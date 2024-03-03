Discussion: Which NFL Combine prospects fit Detroit Lions character best?

The 2024 NFL Combine is nearly over, with only the offensive linemen left to take the field. But over the past week, we’ve gotten to know each of the players a little better via their media sessions. And as we’ve talked about multiple times here, the Detroit Lions value character at a premium.

“I still am a firm believer that is the true separator of success at this level,” Lions general manager Brad Holmes said this week of intangibles. “I can name countless examples back from when I was with the Rams and countless examples even now within these three years that we’ve been building, but we look at our top players that have been really core foundational players and they have the intangibles that we’re looking for so it’s not a surprise they’ve had the success they’ve had.”

From afar, it’s not exactly easy to pick up on intangibles or do a full character evaluation. But if you’re listening close enough to the media sessions or even paying attention to the some of the overlooked moments during the drill, you’ll be able to spot a Detroit Lions “dude” here and there.

So today’s Question of the Day is:

Which prospects from the 2024 NFL Combine fits the character model of a Detroit Lions player?

My answer: I’m not going to make an exhaustive list here, but I want to point out three players who I’m confident pass Dan Campbell/Brad Holmes’ grit test.

First is Missouri edge Darius Robinson. By now, I’m sure you’ve heard plenty about the likely first-round pick—particularly his ties to Detroit. But beyond being a potential good story, he also just seems like the kind of person Campbell would want to grab a beer with.

“Yeah, I’m physical, man,” Robinson said this week. “Inside run is my favorite period of practice. Whatever that takes, I just line up and I hit.”

An edge rusher whose favorite drill is inside run? Holmes may powerbomb Ray Agnew through a table if Robinson is still on the board.

Next up is Illinois tight end Tip Reiman. Admittedly, I didn’t watch the tight ends work out, but reading Erik Schlitt’s recap of the night, this part stuck out to me:

“When the last prospects dropped his pass, coaches didn’t want to end the session with a drop and asked for a volunteer to go again, and Reiman immediately stepped in. He secured the pass and got both feet in to end the day.”

Combine that with the fact that he’s a mauler in the run game, wants to be a strength and conditioning coach when his playing career is over, and Reiman could be just the guy the Lions are looking for late on Day 2.

Speaking of run maulers, the final guy on my list is Oregon State offensive tackle Taliese Fuaga. Now, I’m not entirely sure Fuaga would be available at 29, and while I think he would make a fantastic guard in the NFL, a team may view him higher as a tackle. But just watching clips of his media session, he truly seems like a genuine, high character guy. I have no doubt the Lions will be in love with his tape, but there’s also something infectious about his personality :

.@BeaverFootball tackle Taliese Fuaga @Taliese1 at the NFL Combine on Saturday morning. pic.twitter.com/EsclpH8c9b — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) March 2, 2024

(You can watch the entire thing here)

Which NFL Combine prospects seem like true gritty guys to you? Share your favorites in the comment section below.