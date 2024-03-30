If you’re not familiar with how the Detroit Lions roundup works, each week we collect data from the latest expert mock drafts published over the last seven days and compile them (with links to the original pieces) in one easy-to-access article. In addition to providing Lions fans with the names of prospects being paired with Detroit, we also provide commentary that points to trends, player fits, and overall team philosophy.

The NFL 2024 free agency period has slowed, and with the owners meeting fresh in everyone's minds, mock drafts are constantly adjusting to the latest news.

In this week’s projections, we see a few more names show up for the first time, which we will examine in Part 1 of this week’s roundup. In Part 2 (coming soon) we will explore the idea of the Lions trading out of the first round.

Let’s take a look at some of this week’s projections.

Wide receivers

Ladd McConkey, WR, Georgia

Source: Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports)

“How about another nifty separator for Ben Johnson and Co. to deploy in Detroit? McConkey and St. Brown would be a blast together with the Lions.” — Trapasso

Erik’s Thoughts:

While Adonai Mitchell (Texas) and Keon Coleman (Florida State) typically get the end-of-Round-1 hype because of their WR-X size and playmaking abilities, there are a few other receivers that could be in the mix because of their unique skill sets, including McConkey.

At 5-foot-11 1⁄ 2 and 186 pounds, McConkey is built like a slot receiver, but he took less than a third of his snaps in the slot at Georgia. In the NFL, some teams will surely project him as an inside-only player, but the more I watch his games, the more I think he can match his college splits at the next level.

While the Lions could surely use some more size at receiver, McConkey’s skill set is very appealing. He is arguably the best separator in this class, is pro-ready with his route running, and has the rare combination of being both quick AND fast.

Ladd McConkey, WR, Georgia



PLUSES



-- Route mastery is clear from his tape; McConkey has the full route tree at his disposal, and he can take that right to the NFL.



-- McConkey uses an impressive burst off the line of scrimmage to set cornerbacks up in press or off coverage,… pic.twitter.com/GfGAjptSpJ — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) March 29, 2024

Offensive linemen

Graham Barton, IOL, Duke

Source: Ryan McCrystal (Sharp Analysis), Christian Williams (Football Guys), Mike Randle (FTN Fantasy)

“The Lions signed Kevin Zeitler this offseason, but he and Graham Glasgow have a combined age of 65. A look to the future suggests a guard is necessary, and Barton gives them someone ready to compete with the incumbent and free agent acquisition for a starting role.” — Williams

Erik’s Thoughts:

Last week’s roundup saw four different offensive linemen projected to the Lions but the only one that stuck around this week was Barton. A former center and left tackle, Barton’s ability to potentially play all five positions at the next level is appealing. His lack of length could make him an IOL-only, but with his strength and run-blocking skills, that’ll be just fine for most of the NFL.

Defensive tackle

Byron Murphy, DT, Texas

Source: Newt Westen (0-Tech)

Braden Fiske, DT, Florida State

Source: Charles Davis (NFL.com)

“Surprise (again)! Lions GM Brad Holmes and HC Dan Campbell (with Detroit royalty Chris Spielman advising in the background) showed us last year that if they have conviction about a player, they will take him (SEE: RB Jahmyr Gibbs and LB Jack Campbell, both top-20 picks in 2023). Fiske has enjoyed one of the best offseasons of any prospect in this year’s draft and he fits exactly what Detroit values in a player.” — Davis

Erik’s Thoughts:

Fiske is another new name to the roundup, but as Davis mentions, the defensive tackle is having an incredible offseason. The Western Michigan transfer shined in his final collegiate season, showing off his power and quickness from the 3-technique. With a solid floor—and room still left to grow—Fiske would immediately jump into the Lions' defensive tackle rotation and give the Lions depth as a run defender and pass rusher.

Edge Rusher

Laiatu Latu, EDGE, UCLA

Source: Mike Tannenbaum (ESPN), Conner Allen (4 for 4)

“Latu has great get-off speed and fundamentals. He had 23.5 sacks in his two seasons with UCLA, and the biggest question about him at this point will be medical-related. Latu suffered a neck injury at Washington that forced him to medically retire in 2020 before transferring and returning to the field two years later. But the skill and production are absolutely there. Even with the recent addition of Marcus Davenport on a one-year deal, the Lions could use another pass-rusher opposite Aidan Hutchinson.” — Tannenbaum

Chop Robinson, EDGE, Penn State

Source: Bucky Brooks (NFL.com), J.P. Acosta (SB Nation), Matt Miller (ESPN), Charles McDonald and Nate Tice (Yahoo Sports), Josh Edwards (CBS Sports), Garrett Podell (CBS Sports), Nick Harris (DallasCowboys.com), Brian Martin (Blogging the Boys)

“The Lions need to find a complementary pass rusher to play opposite Aidan Hutchinson. Robinson is a freak athlete with exceptional first-step quickness.” — Brooks

Darius Robinson, EDGE, Missouri

Source: Danny Kelly (The Ringer), Pete Prisco (CBS Sports), Shane Hallam (Draft Countdown)

“The Lions added defensive linemen D.J. Reader and Marcus Davenport in free agency, but that doesn’t stop them from selecting another hard-nosed pass rusher here in Robinson. The former Missouri standout can play all along the line and comes replete with a Dan Campbell type of playing style—the type of player who ups the intensity of the guys around him and plays with his hair on fire at all times.” — Kelly

Erik’s Thoughts:

Of the 28 mock drafts examined this week, 14 of them projected the Lions to take an edge rusher and eight believed it would be Chop Robinson. The Penn State prospect’s projected draft range is one of the widest among the players most people believe will be selected in the first round. Lance Zierlein (NFL.com) grades Robinson as his eighth-highest player, while PFF projects him at No. 43 overall. The majority of analysts typically slot him somewhere between 20 and 30, but the variance likely exists in the NFL as well.

What we don’t know is: will the Lions bet on his traits or will they be turned away by his lack of production?

Defensive backs

Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa

Source: Tori McElhaney (AtlantaFalcons.com)

“The Lions would love nothing more than cornerbacks to be forgotten and slip down the draft order to them at the very end.” — McElhaney

Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama

Source: Brad Spielberger (PFF), Hayden Winks (Underdog Fantasy), Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz (CBS Sports)

“In the 2023 NFL Draft, the Lions stopped the slide of stud Alabama defensive back Brian Branch who, didn’t test off the charts but was an instinctual, high-IQ football player. Why not do it again? McKinstry might be the best cornerback in the class at matching and mirroring opposing receivers, and even if he’s not an elite athlete, he’s a very good one who held up well for years against SEC competition. He’d be a great fit in Aaron Glenn’s defense, and the team needs more at cornerback beyond Carlton Davis.” — Spielberger

Ennis Rakestraw, CB, Missouri

Source: Jamie Eisner (The Draft Network)

“Despite the addition of Carlton Davis III, the Lions still need corner help. Ennis Rakestraw Jr. has the length, instincts, and physical willingness to fit in well in the Lions’ secondary.” — Eisner

Mike Sainristil, CB, Michigan

Source: Marcus Mosher (33rd Team)

“The Detroit Lions just lost their starting slot cornerback after releasing Cameron Sutton following an arrest warrant. Mike Sainristill [sic] is the best nickel cornerback in the class, and his supreme athleticism should allow him to immediately become an impact player.” — Mosher

T.J. Tampa, CB, Iowa State

Source: Eric Galko (CBS Sports)

“The Lions still stand to improve their secondary talent, and T.J. Tampa is a name who should get more attention as a surprise first-round contender. Tampa is a long, physical defensive back who has shutdown cornerback potential.” — Galko

Erik’s Thoughts:

I really like DeJean, but I think he’s off the board by the time the Lions are on the clock. McKinstry has been available for the Lions fairly consistently throughout the offseason, but the hype has been rising of late and it’s fair to wonder if he could also be gone.

Rakestraw was a wildly popular pick for the Lions early in the offseason but his stock has been dropping of late. Only one notable prospect ranker (Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com) still has Rakestraw as a top 32 prospect, but it only takes one team to believe in Rakestraw to take him in the first round. Could that team be the Lions? He certainly fits what they look for in a cornerback.

Both Sainristil and Tampa have rarely made an appearance in the roundup, but most analysts typically regard them as top 50 players, which means they’re definitely in the range of being selected at pick No. 29.

Sainristil is one of the most unique players in the draft. On the surface, he looks like he wouldn’t fit in Detroit because he may be best suited inside at nickel, and the Lions have Brian Branch cemented in that role. But my stance with Sainristil has always been, that he’s the definition of a “Lions football player”, and while there is not a clear path to snaps, general manager Brad Holmes drafts Lions football players and it’s up to coach Dan Campbell to sort out how they fit.

Holmes’ draft strategy is simple: Draft good players, profit. Last year, the Lions drafted both Jack Campbell and Branch despite having starters already in those roles. Campbell worked his way onto the field and Branch simply beat out C.J. Gardner-Johnson for the nickel job. Don’t dismiss Sainristil too quickly, he’s a really good football player and fits the Lions’ mold.