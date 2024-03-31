Former Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton has turned himself in to the Hillsborough County (Florida) Sheriff’s Office after a warrant for his arrest was issued earlier this month.

Former Detroit Lion Cameron Sutton, 29, has turned himself in at the Orient Road Jail after a warrant for his arrest was issued earlier this month.



More: https://t.co/hkEmOhNwZc pic.twitter.com/OxRZ2cDVqz — HCSO (@HCSOSheriff) April 1, 2024

Sutton was allegedly involving an altercation earlier this month on March 7 that resulted in him being charged with Domestic Battery by Strangulation. After nearly two weeks, of not being able to contact Sutton, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) took to social media on March 20 to see if the public had any information on his whereabouts.

As it turns out, at the time of the HCSO social media release, Sutton was surprisingly in Allen Park, Michigan at the Lions training facility.

“We were able to reach Cam and talked about it and suggested he get counsel and do the right thing to turn himself in,” Lions president and CEO Rod Wood said at least week’s owners meetings. “After that, we met the rest of the day and the following morning to decide to release him.”

Upon Sutton’s release from the organization, the Lions noted that his reluctance to turn himself in played a part in this decision and they had also not been in contact with him since he left the facility.

According to an HCSO press release, on March 25—five days after leaving Allen Park—an attorney acting on Sutton’s behalf contacted the sheriff’s office and informed them that he planned on turning himself in to the Florida authorities. Six days later on March 31, Sutton did indeed turn himself in.

“After weeks of evading law enforcement, this man has finally made the right choice to turn himself in,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister in an HCSO press release. ”Domestic violence has no place in our community, and no one is above the law here in Hillsborough County. My thoughts are with this woman as she continues to heal from this man’s gruesome actions.”