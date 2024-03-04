NFL Combine results: 6 standouts from the offensive tackle group

The 2024 NFL Combine wrapped up its televised coverage on Sunday, and while there are a few minor testing notes to keep an eye on for Monday, the event is nearing its conclusion. After each position group completed its testing, we reviewed the prospects' performances and identified the standouts who would fit in with the Detroit Lions.

Next up: let’s take a look at the offensive tackles who stood out on Sunday.

Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State (6-foot-6, 324 pounds)

NFL projected position: Any starting tackle or guard position

Fuaga is likely a top-half of the first-round pick, but his ability to play guard should make him a player the Lions should consider trading up for. With immediate questions at guard and potential long-term concerns at tackle, Fuaga has the range and potential impact to immediately fill both roles. His unofficial 9.44 RAS (at tackle) is elite.

In drills, he showed that he is a clean mover with agility and power for days, his change of direction is elite which is especially noticeable on pulls and kick-outs. Everything looks easy when he’s on the move, yet he’s a stud in pass protection and can anchor from both tackle spots.

Kingsley Suamataia, BYU (6-foot-4 1⁄ 2 , 326 pounds)

NFL projected position: Any tackle or guard position

As the cousin of Lions All-Pro tackle Penei Sewell, Suamataia was expected to show out athletically at the Combine and he did not disappoint, scoring an unofficial 9.14 RAS. Another tackle/guard hybrid, Suamataia is not as polished as Fuaga but the Lions also aren’t going to have to pay a price to move up and get him.

In drills, Suamataia displayed that he is a smooth and agile mover (In my notes, I wrote “smooth” at least five times), has rare acceleration when pulling, and can simply get out and go after defenders. His balance shows up when kick sliding in pass protection and when moving laterally. His game film showed potential but his Combine performance illustrated even more upside.

Blake Fisher, Notre Dame (6-foot-6, 310 pounds)

NFL projected position: Swing tackle

Fisher is young and unpolished, yet experienced right tackle who is still developing his game. He may be a year away from starting, and will likely cost a Day 2 pick to acquire, but if the Lions are indeed in the market for a pure offensive tackle who can contribute, he’s a serious option to consider. In on-field drills, I was impressed with his frame (he’s big and long) and his quick feet, especially in drops. That left me with the impression he could be a swing OT3 option during his rookie season and a potential starting right tackle in year two.

Roger Rosengarten, Washington (6-foot-5 1⁄ 2 , 308 pounds)

NFL projected position: Swing tackle

Another college right tackle with swing potential, Rosengarten could also provide teams with situational guard play with time to develop—which was noticeable in the “long slide” drill where he showed power in his movements and picked up ground in a hurry. His unofficial 9.59 RAS points to his athletic ceiling, but he needs more developmental progress on the field before he will be considered a starter-level prospect.

Brandon Coleman, TCU (6-foot-4 1⁄ 2 , 313 pounds)

NFL projected position: Tackle or guard

Coleman didn’t participate in on-field drills at the Combine but he has a near-perfect RAS and tackle/guard range, making him someone to keep an eye on moving forward.

Garrett Greenfield, South Dakota State (6-foot-6, 311 pounds)

NFL projected position: Swing tackle

The sleeper of the offensive tackle group, Greenfield turned heads with a Combine record 38.5-inch vertical jump. That explosion skill also showed up in his 1.77-second 10-yard-split, illustrating his potential to get out of his set quickly. In on-field drills, he looked in control of his large frame, showed good ability to kick slide, and was smoother in his pulls than his testing scores would indicate. With experience at both right and left tackle, Greenfield has the potential to be a swing option early in his career, but his range to play guard is hard to gauge at this stage.