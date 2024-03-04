We’re only a week away from the “legal tampering period”—where pending free agents can start to negotiate with other teams via their agents. That means the Detroit Lions, who have a healthy amount of cap space, are about to make their first big steps in improving their roster to make a Super Bowl run in 2024.

But before we get too ahead of ourselves, let’s look inward at the Lions’ roster and identify the biggest needs heading into the offseason.

Unlike previous seasons, the Lions don’t have a ton of pressing needs. In fact, for a few positions on our list, there is no need for a starter. But a team can always be improved, and you know general manager Brad Holmes is going to explore every possible avenue to build a better roster.

But before we get into it, here’s a reference guide:

UFA = Unrestricted free agent — Can sign anywhere on March 13, if not re-signed by Detroit before then

RFA = Restricted free agent — Lions can offer these players a restricted free agent tender based on their original draft position, holding their rights and giving them an opportunity to match if another team offers them a contract during free agency. If the Lions do not offer a tender, they become a free agent on March 13. Detroit can also negotiate with these players without tendering them.

ERFA = Exclusive rights free agent — Lions can offer them an ERFA tender (league minimum based on years accrued), and the player will not be able to negotiate with other teams. They will either accept the one-year tender or sit out the year. Lions can also offer these players normal contracts. If not tendered or signed, they become free agents on March 13.

SFA = Street free agent — Lions players who ended the season on the practice squad. These players were eligible for futures deals, but the Lions didn’t sign them to one. That makes them free agents capable of signing with any team immediately.

Here are the Lions’ top six needs, listed in order of biggest need to smallest need.

Cornerback (x2)

Under contract: Cameron Sutton, Brian Branch, Steven Gilmore, Craig James

Pending free agents: Emmanuel Moseley (UFA), Will Harris (UFA), Jerry Jacobs (RFA), Khalil Dorsey (RFA), Chase Lucas (ERFA)

While the Lions have a starter in Sutton and a starter at nickel with Branch, Detroit needs serious competition at the position. Sutton would likely be best served as the team’s CB2—even though Detroit prefers to play sides—meaning Detroit should be in the market for a shutdown outside cornerback. With Sutton struggling last year and with only two years remaining on his contract, Detroit would be wise to start thinking about a second starter, as well.

Depth-wise, the Lions could round out the roster by re-signing some of their own. They could give Moseley a second shot after missing a second straight season with a torn ACL, and don’t be surprised if they bring back one or two of their restricted free agents to help with depth.

Guard

Under contract: Colby Sorsdal, Michael Niese, Matt Farniok, Netane Muti

Pending free agents: Jonah Jackson (UFA), Graham Glasgow (UFA), Halapoulivaati Vaitai (UFA), Kayode Awosika (EFA)

There’s mutual interest in re-signing Graham Glasgow, which likely takes care of one starting guard position, but the left guard position seems very much up in the air. Detroit could choose to re-sign Jonah Jackson as well, but rumors suggest he’s going to come with a hefty price tag. Kayode Awosika is likely to be re-signed, and pairing him with Colby Sorsdal provides decent depth for 2024.

But Detroit can ill afford to play games with their starters here. The offensive line was the strength of the team last year and a big reason for success. They can’t afford to take a step back in 2024. So that should mean either spending money on Jackson, investing in free agency, or spending a Day 1 or 2 draft pick on the position.

Defensive tackle

Under contract: Alim McNeill, Levi Onwuzurike, Brodric Martin, Chris Smith

Pending free agents: Benito Jones (RFA), Tyson Alualu (UFA)

McNeill is entering the final year of his contract, while the signed depth behind him includes a defensive tackle who has battled a back injury his entire professional career (Onwuzurike), a player entering Year 2 after being inactive for most of his rookie season (Martin), and a player who went undrafted in 2023 and spent all of his rookie season on the practice squad.

Re-signing Benito Jones seems like a relatively solid and safe move for Detroit, but unless they plan on playing some of their edge defenders on the inside extremely often, the Lions likely need at least one more player who will play significant snaps for them. The question is whether they’d prefer another run-stuffing nose tackle to help keep McNeill at the three-tech, or if they’d rather have a bigger pass rushing threat in the middle to provide some missing disruption.

Tight end

Under contract: Sam LaPorta, James Mitchell

Pending free agents: Brock Wright (RFA), Shane Zylstra (ERFA), Anthony Firkser (UFA), Zach Ertz (SFA)

The Lions use 12 personnel (two tight ends) more than the average team, meaning they are going to need depth beyond their stud starter Sam LaPorta. It’s unclear if James Mitchell is ready to take on that TE2 role, as the 2022 fifth-round pick has struggled with injuries over his first two seasons. He’s yet to find a consistent role on the team, but we’ve seen Lions players break out in Year 3 under this regime.

If the Lions re-sign both Brock Wright and Shane Zylstra, this team would be in okay shape, but Detroit would also benefit from upgrading their depth here. A bonafide blocker could do wonders for this unit.

Defensive end

Under contract: Aidan Hutchinson, Josh Paschal, John Cominsky, Mathieu Betts, Mitchell Agude

Pending free agents: Romeo Okwara (UFA), Charles Harris (UFA), James Houston (ERFA)

If the Lions re-sign James Houston, they could do a lot worse than Aidan Hutchinson, Josh Paschal, John Cominsky, and Houston as their top four. But, again, some of these players will be playing inside, and Cominsky could theoretically be a cap casualty. Additionally, this group failed to produce a consistent pass rusher opposite Hutchinson last year. Could Paschal take a Year 3 jump? Sure. Could a healthy Houston help in that department? Almost certainly. But you can never have enough pass rushers, and another disrupter on the edge would do wonders for this struggling pass defense.

Wide receiver

Under contract: Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Kalif Raymond, Antoine Green, Tom Kennedy, Maurice Alexander, Daurice Fountain, Tre’Quan Smith

Pending free agents: Josh Reynolds (UFA), Donovan Peoples-Jones (UFA)

Amon-Ra St. Brown is headed for a contract extension, while Jameson Williams is expected to take a full-time starting role in 2024. But despite some okay depth signed for 2024, Detroit could use a third weapon among their receiving corps. Re-signing Josh Reynolds would be a temporary solution to that problem, but Detroit would be wise to add more competition for that starting job, both for the short and long term.

Other priority depth needs: Offensive tackle, safety