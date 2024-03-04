If the Detroit Lions want to acquire Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed, they’ll officially have to trade for them. On Monday, the Chiefs announced they have placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on Sneed, meaning he will not hit free agency when the new league year starts next Wednesday, March 15.

However, several reports last week suggested the Chiefs would be open to facilitating a trade for Sneed. The Chiefs retain his rights, but if offered a good enough deal, they could trade Sneed’s rights, along with the one-year, $19.8 million franchise tag tender. The acquiring team would almost certainly work out a long-term deal for Sneed, who just turned 27 in January.

The Lions have a pretty serious need at cornerback after a tough year in pass defense. And at least one NFL insider believes Detroit could be in play for Sneed.

“We know the Chiefs are working on a potential tag-and-trade with L’Jarius Sneed, and multiple teams are believed to be in the mix there,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote over the weekend. “The word out of Indy is that Detroit is pretty set on adding a high-end corner, so the Lions are one to watch.”

That said, Lions general manager Brad Holmes has said multiple times this offseason that they are not operating like they’re only one player away. Instead, they intend on being very selective during free agency, focusing on good fits and not winning headlines.

“It’s going to be the same approach that we’ve always had because I think I said it in that (past) press conference. It’s easy to win headline, it’s easy to win March. That’s easy to win, but, man, we’re trying to win December,” Holmes said. “Those are two different perspectives, and that’s how you’ve got to plan and I think that’s how you’ve got to approach it.”

If the Lions aren’t interested in Sneed, we previously broke down other cornerback options in 2024 NFL free agency.