Detroit Lions positional stock report: Risers, fallers from wide receivers room in 2023

We continue the Detroit Lions’ positional stock report series with wide receivers, evaluating risers and fallers from the 2023 season. You can check out other parts of the series with movers along the offensive line here.

Stock up: Jameson Williams

Regular season stats: 24 rec, 354 yards, 2 TD; 3 rush, 29 yards, 1 TD (12 games)

Playoff stats: 6 rec, 79 yards, 1 TD; 1 rush, 42 yards, 1 TD

It was an up-and-down season for Jameson Williams, with growing pains evident at times. However, with growing pains comes growth, and we definitely saw that out of Jamo. He became a more regular part of the offense, expanding his game beyond just deep shots to allow him YAC opportunities and intermediate routes too. Arguably his biggest improvement came as a run blocker, which likely played a huge part in his expanded role as the season progressed.

There is still a very clear friction in the ways the Lions are trying to get him the ball, and Williams showed a clear need for improvement in his deep ball tracking this season. However, each week was an improvement for Williams, and the coaching staff felt similarly, with Dan Campbell recently saying “you can see by the end of the year, we really felt like he started to come into his own.” A full offseason and preseason at full health should help Jamo carry last year’s momentum into the start of the 2024 season.

Stock up: Amon-Ra St. Brown

Regular season stats: 119 rec, 1515 yards, 10 TD; 4 rush, 24 yards (16 games)

Playoff stats: 22 rec, 274 yards, 1 TD; 1 rush, 2 yards

Amon-Ra St. Brown continues to grow into one of the league’s most prolific pass-catchers. We saw a lot less variety out of him compared to 2021 and 2022, likely a result of the Lions having more talent across their skill positions. However, it allowed St. Brown to demonstrate his dominance as a pure receiver. Much of his 2023 highlight reel looks like a rich man’s Golden Tate, which is saying a lot considering how good Tate was as a Lion. St. Brown was rewarded accordingly, with a first-team All-Pro nod and a big contract likely on the way shortly. There’s no telling where his ceiling lies.

Stock down: Marvin Jones Jr.

Stats: 5 rec, 35 yards (6 games)

The return of the Bundt King was not a pretty one. There was already an expectation that Marvin Jones Jr. would not be the same player we previously knew him to be, both due to being older and playing with a quarterback who isn’t big on contested passes, a strength of Jones. However, even by that expectation, Jones fell short.

It wasn’t for lack of opportunities, that’s for sure—the Lions found ways to get Jones the ball, especially amidst Jamo’s absence early in the season. It just didn’t click. Jones was plagued with drops, looked lost navigating defenses after the catch, and just never found his stride with the team.

It would end prematurely, with Jones parting with the team around midseason to spend more time with his family. This go-around was a forgettable one, and forget it I shall. In my head, Jones remains the Viking slayer and Bundt King we knew in years past, and I wish him the best with his family.

Stock up: Josh Reynolds

Regular season stats: 40 rec, 608 yards, 5 TD (17 games)

Playoff stats: 8 rec, 132 yards, 1 TD

Reynolds’ 2023 season had a bad aftertaste due to his costly drops in the NFC Championship Game against the San Francisco 49ers. Now that that’s out of the way, let’s talk about how great the rest of his season was.

Reynolds continued to be a chain mover who steps up when the Lions’ top receivers are missing and can always be counted on in a pinch. Over 80% of Reynolds’ catches in the 2023 were for first downs. He provided a critical intermediate threat for the Lions, averaging 15.2 yards per reception. And although it won’t show up on the stat sheet, Reynolds was one of the Lions’ best receivers when it came to extending broken plays, which played into his yards per reception.

Reynolds continues to be a steal as one of the Lions’ most underrated players and is a perfect complement to the rest of the Lions’ passing attack. While he finished the season on a low note, Reynolds played an excellent 19.5 games this season and was a huge reason the Lions were in the NFC Championship Game to begin with.

Quick hits

Stock neutral: Kalif Raymond

Raymond had a relatively quiet season amid the explosion of other skill players across the Lions offense. Although not flashy, he still finished just shy of 500 receiving yards and remained a critical piece of the Lions’ special teams unit.

Stock neutral: Antoine Green

Green logged just a single reception for 2 yards, but he appeared in 12 total games this season, primarily on special teams. That’s about all you can ask of a seventh-round receiver. We’ll see if his role expands heading into next year.

Stock down: Donovan Peoples-Jones

DPJ played in eight regular season games but finished his first season with his hometown Lions with just five receptions for 58 yards. He played the occasional special teams snaps, but not as a returner (until Raymond’s injury), which seems to be his forte. That’s not a bad start for a mid-season acquisition, but I’d like to see more out of a player the Lions traded away a pick for. Hopefully, if the Lions opt to retain him, a full offseason will help him return to his 2022 form, where he finished with 839 receiving yards.

Stock neutral: Tom Kennedy

The Tom Kennedy experiment lives to see another year. After releasing Kennedy with an injury settlement training camp, it looked like the story had finally come to a close. However, right around Thanksgiving, the Lions would open another chapter, signing Kennedy back to the practice squad. Who knows how long this will go on, but for the time being Tom Kennedy lives to see another day as a Lion.