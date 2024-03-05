NFL Combine results: 12 standouts from the interior offensive line group

The 2024 NFL Combine is in the books, and with that, we are also wrapping up our prospect review series with one of the Detroit Lions' biggest needs of the offseason. If you’ve missed any of our previous Combine review series articles, you can get caught up here:

Because the interior offensive line is a potentially pressing need for the Lions, I spent a bit more time on this piece gathering translatable data. Among offensive linemen, there is one measurable that stands out from the rest with regards to predicting success in the NFL: The short shuttle.

The short shuttle measures a player's ability to move laterally quickly, and players who run this drill in 4.47 seconds or under have a remarkable success rate. Of the 28 prospects to hit this benchmark in the past 14 years, 24 of them were drafted, 25 have started in the NFL, 16 have started at least 40 games, and nine have started over 100 games. For more information, Josh Norris of Underdog Fantasy broke the metric down in a video.

This is relevant to this year’s interior offensive linemen group because six (!) players achieved this benchmark, with four of those prospects catching my eye during on-field drills and have been included in this review list.

Alright, without further ado, let’s take a look at the interior offensive linemen who stood out.

Troy Fautanu, Washington (6-foot-4, 317 pounds)

NFL projected position: Starting guard or tackle

Notable measurable: 34.5-inch arm length, 9.45 unofficial RAS

With 34.5-inch arms, Fautanu confirmed he has the length to stay at tackle at the next level, making him one of the rare players who projects to be able to play all five positions along the offensive line. With that range, and his terrific Combine performance, he’s one of the players who could have truly raised his stock, meaning a top-20 selection is entirely possible.

In on-field drills, Fautanu showed off with excellent speed, quickness, and explosion. His lateral movement was elite and his mirror drill was nearly perfect, as he covered a lot of ground in an instant. His drops in pass coverage were smooth on both sides, and he kept his base strong and underneath him. In change-of-direction drills, there was no pause in his directional changes, as he was quick and under control the entire time.

Forget guard, Troy Fautanu could play tight end! This movement ability is wildddddd for an OL pic.twitter.com/WbCgmhTT91 — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) March 3, 2024

Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon (6-foot-3 1⁄ 2 , 328 pounds)

NFL projected position: Starting center or guard

Notable measurable: 328 pounds

Powers-Johnson injured his hamstring at the Senior Bowl so he opted not to participate in the running events, but he did participate in on-field drills. During those drills, he looked powerful, moved with a wide base, and displayed smooth feet. His balance was on point and his barrel chest stood out among the taller, lighter offensive linemen at the Combine. He remains in late first-round contention for me, which should put him firmly on the Lions' radar.

Zach Frazier, West Virginia (6-foot-2 1⁄ 2 , 313 pounds)

NFL projected position: Starting center or guard

Notable measurable: Participated in on-field drills despite still recovering from a broken leg

Slightly smaller than Powers-Johnson but just as tough and dynamic, Fraizer is also currently recovering from injury—he broke his leg in the final game of the Mountaineers season—but also participated in on-field drills. Frazier’s technique is impressive and he looked stout in pass blocking drills. In change-of-direction drills, Frazier was smooth and covered a lot of ground quickly, setting and pulling with ease.

Cooper Beebe, Kansas State (6-foot-3, 322 pounds)

NFL projected position: Starting guard

Notable measurable: 1.75-second 10-yard split, 9.7 unofficial RAS

If you watched Beebe at Kansas State over the past few years, you saw a bulldozer in the run game who overpowered his opponents, yet some questioned his athleticism heading into the Combine. On Sunday, Beebe answered those questions with an impressive on-field performance that ended with an elite RAS. For a 322-pounder, Beebe showed that he is an easy mover, who can pull, slide, and change direction with the best of the class. He covered a lot of ground regardless of the direction he was moving and showed pop in his punch when engaging with the bags.

Christian Haynes, Connecticut (6-foot-3, 317 pounds)

NFL projected position: Starting guard

Notable measurable: 33-inch vertical jump, 9.31 unofficial RAS

Haynes is a big, strong, explosive athlete, and those traits showed up in his measurables—specifically the vertical jump—and in on-field drills. He has a terrific first step and is very smooth on the move, as his feet never stop pushing forward. His twitchiness translated in lateral movement as well as change-of-direction drills. The kick-punch drill perfectly illustrated the power and balance in his lower body.

Dominick Puni, Kansas (6-foot-5, 313 pounds)

NFL projected position: Will compete for a starting guard or tackle role

Notable measurable: 4.4 second short shuttle, 8.27 unofficial RAS

Puni is the highest-ranked player on my Lions-based draft board who cleared the elusive short shuttle time mentioned at the top of the article. His fast feet showed up in on-field drills, as he consistently stayed low and balanced whenever he was on the move. He played left tackle for the Jayhawks last season, left guard the year before, and snapped the ball from center at the Combine, showing off his positional range.

Christian Mahogany, Boston College (6-foot-3 1⁄ 2 , 314 pounds)

NFL projected position: Will compete for a starting guard role

Notable measurable: 1.74-second 10-yard split, 9.58 unofficial RAS

Mahogany measured well, and was above average in every testing metric except the three-cone drill, illustrating a well-rounded, athletic skill set. He moved very well laterally, with a strong kick slide, staying under control and balanced. Mahogany was a quick mover in most drills and showed a great initial burst out of his stance.

Mason McCormick, South Dakota State (6-foot-4, 309 pounds)

NFL projected position: Likely a reserve guard as a rookie

Notable measurable: 4.45-second short shuttle, 9.96 unofficial RAS

McCormick lit up the measurables at the Combine, including breaking the elusive short shuttle time. In all, among the offensive linemen, he finished fourth in the short shuttle, second in the three-cone drill, sixth in the 10-yard split, fourth in the vertical jump, and first in the broad jump, with an impressive 9-foot-9 leap. In on-field drills, he was an easy mover who ate up ground in a hurry, showing excellent balance with a wide base and strong feet.

Tanor Bortolini, Wisconsin (6-foot-4 1⁄ 2 , 303 pounds)

NFL projected position: Likely a reserve center and guard as a rookie

Notable measurable: 4.28-second short shuttle, 9.97 unofficial RAS

Once considered an early Day 3 prospect, Bortolini’s overall athleticism, specifically his agility scores, could propel him into Day 2. Bortolini’s 4.28-second short shuttle and 7.16-second three-cone drill landed him in the top five of all offensive linemen all-time. For reference, his three-cone time—which measures a player’s ability to move and turn at high speeds—was faster than recently retired Jason Kelce, who set the record for centers back in 2011.

In on-field drills, his athleticism showed up with quick feet, smooth pulling, and sharp change-of-direction skills. He was very fast from snap to pull and showed terrific balance and body control when on the move.

Tanor Bortolini wave drill. No wasted movement pic.twitter.com/n6A82T3RuV — Billy M (@BillyM_91) March 3, 2024

The one concern I have for Bortolini is that his arm length (31.5 inches) may limit him to being a center-only prospect on several draft boards.

Drake Nugent, Michigan (6-foot-1 1⁄ 2 , 298 pounds)

NFL projected position: Likely a reserve center and guard as a rookie

Notable measurable: 4.5-second short shuttle, 6.95 unofficial RAS

Nugent just missed the short shuttle benchmark (by just 0.03 seconds) but his agility transferred over to on-field drills. He showed polished technique, quick feet, smooth kick-outs, and a solid punch in pass sets. He’s the shortest of all the offensive linemen invited to the Combine this year, but his 33-inch arm length could keep him in the mix to play center and guard.

Dylan McMahon, NC State (6-foot-3 1⁄ 2 , 299 pounds)

NFL projected position: Likely a reserve center and guard as a rookie

Notable measurable: 4.33 second short shuttle, 9.83 unofficial RAS

McMahon is yet another interior prospect who smashed the short shuttle and three-cone drills, as well as the jumping events. In on-field drills his athleticism showed through, as he moved with urgency, gliding from spot to spot. Everything about him is quick, from his explosion off the snap to his movement in pulls. The big question with McMahon—like Bortolini—is whether his arm length (31.75 inches) keeps him at center-only, or will teams give him a shot at guard?

CJ Hanson, Holy Cross (6-foot-5, 300 pounds)

NFL projected position: Likely a reserve guard as a rookie

Notable measurable: 1.76-second 10-yard split, 9.86 unofficial RAS

Hanson was not a prospect that I scouted ahead of the Combine—Holy Cross film is not easy to find—but his on-field performance at the Combine pulled me in. His quick transitions from spot to spot first caught my attention, as he stayed low and in control while on the move. Hanson was an easy mover who reacted well to the stimulus in front of him showing quickness and balance to make me want to take a deep look at his college games.