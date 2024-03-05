For most NFL general managers and coaches, the NFL Combine is all about checking boxes and confirming what they’ve already seen from players on tape. Players that run fast on the field typically run fast at the combine, and slow players typically run slow. But there are some exceptions. So, when you see a fast player running slow, or a very agile player struggling in agility drills, then it might have you scrambling to go back and look at their film. That, I believe, is what makes the NFL Combine so interesting, and why players can suddenly see themselves rise or fall on teams’ boards.

Today’s Question of the Day is...

Which NFL Draft prospect helped themselves out the most at the NFL Combine?

My answer: Quinyon Mitchell.

Quinyon Mitchell is a CB prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.75 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 56 out of 2222 CB from 1987 to 2024.



Splits Projectedhttps://t.co/AmmE0wgF17 pic.twitter.com/U9Bs71m50n — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 1, 2024

As you can see, Mitchell put on a heck of a performance at the combine. In a very crowded CB class at the top, I think that Mitchell could be the favorite to be the first defensive back off the board. His rise started at the Senior Bowl, where the Toledo product proved that he could not only hang with the top schools, but could beat those players consistently. It’s looking more and more like Mitchell will be far outside the Detroit Lions’ reach on Day 1 of the draft.

I’d like to give an honorable mention to offensive tackle Troy Fautanu here as well. At only 6-foot-3, many believed that this was an indicator that Fautanu was a player that teams would default to moving from tackle to guard at the next level. However, his arm length measured in at 34.5 inches, which is very long for any tackle, no matter their height, so there is a good chance that teams will want to keep him on the outside where he belongs. That’s more money in the pocket for Fautanu if he’s drafted and succeeds as a tackle, and the rest of his measurables were quite impressive, too.

Let’s hear from you. Drop your thoughts in the comments below.