The NFL Combine has officially come to a close, and while I personally think the measurement portion of the weekend is hyped up well beyond its importance, there are plenty of important developments throughout the week.

On this week’s PODcast, we break down everything, from the rumors coming out of Indianapolis to the offensive and defensive prospects who helped and hurt their draft stock during the draft event. We discuss the players we think are the best culture fits for the Detroit Lions and debate some of the tricky decisions the Lions will face during the 2024 NFL Draft.

Here’s a full breakdown of topics on this week’s show, along with a timestamp to jump to those discussions.

(4:00) Amon-Ra St. Brown rumored to be targeting a $26-28M a year contract: Is he worth it?

(8:00) Is it time to let Jonah Jackson walk?

(17:45) Are we buying the Jameson Williams hype out of Indy?

(24:00) How comfortable are you with Hendon Hooker as QB2?

(35:00) The top WRs at the NFL Combine—and why GPS data is more relevant for a guy like Keon Coleman

(43:10) The incredible OL depth in this year’s class and our favorite fits to Detroit

(52:00) The top cornerbacks from the NFL Combine, and some mild disappointment from the group

(55:30) How concerning was Ennis Rakestraw’s 40-yard dash time?

(1:00:00) Darius Robinson vs. Chop Robinson: The debate between getting a well-round EDGE vs. potential elite pass rusher

(1:09:00) DT — what are the Lions looking for and who fits the bill?

You can listen to the show below—or catch a video replay on YouTube.