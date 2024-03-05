Report: Lions re-sign CB Emmanuel Moseley to a 1-year contract

According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Detroit Lions are re-signing cornerback Emmanuel Moseley to a 1-year contract.

The Lions were aggressive in targeting Moseley during the 2023 free agency period, despite him recovering from a torn ACL that ended his previous season. Moseley was an ascending player in San Francisco before the injury and the Lions believed he could be in the mix to start for them.

Unfortunately, Moseley had a setback during his rehabilitation which delayed his opportunity to join his teammates until late in training camp. While on the active roster, Moseley did not make his return to regular season action until Week 5 against the Carolina Panthers. In a cruel twist of fate, Moseley tore his other ACL on just his second snap of the game and was once again lost for the season.

Moseley has been rehabilitating with the team since his injury, and a re-signing is a solid sign that they believe he will be able to contribute this season, as they have a more intimate knowledge of where he is in his recovery process.

Justin Rogers of the Detroit News spoke with Moseley this offseason and noted that he was very involved in the team in the later half of the season, helping guide some of the younger defenders on the team.

“I’ve found joy in coming around, being around my teammates, seeing them excited, being excited about going to the playoffs,” Moseley told Rogers. “It’s the little things like that, that haven’t been done in a while. Just being around, making sure I’m helping out the guys out as much as I can with what I see on film. I’m sticking around to help them because that’s what guys did for me.”

Our own Jeremy Reisman covered Moseley in our free agency profile series and summed up when re-signing Moseley would be a win-win decision for the team and player.

“Quite simply: (the Lions) need all the help they can get at the position,” Reisman said.

While still recovering from injury, Moseley offers the Lions an experienced corner who has starter upside on the outside. This will likely not alter the Lions' offseason plans to address the position, either in free agency or the draft, and instead gives the Lions depth insurance at a premium position.

This move has not yet been confirmed with the team and contract details have also not been addressed at this time.

Follow along with all the Lions’ signings, re-signings, and releases with our 2024 Detroit Lions offseason tracker.