2024 NFL franchise tag tracker: List of every player tagged

For the sixth straight year, the Detroit Lions have chosen not to use their franchise tag. The last time they did was in 2018, when they tagged Ezekiel Ansah. He would play out that one year on the tag before the Lions let him go.

But across the NFL, teams still regularly use the tag. While that may seem inconsequential to the Lions, it isn’t. Detroit is expected to be somewhat active in free agency, and other teams’ use of the franchise tag directly impacts the pool of free agents available.

With the franchise deadline now passed at 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, here’s a full list of the players who received the franchise tag.

Franchise tagged:

Transition tagged:

New England Patriots: S Kyle Dugger ($13.8M)

Obviously, this takes some prime targets off the board for the Lions, particularly on the defensive side of the ball. Josh Allen and Brian Burns were two elite pass rushers who could instantly transform Detroit’s defense. Meanwhile, Jaylon Johnson and L’Jarius Sneed were two early free agent targets from Lions fans, though it was apparent early on that they’d be difficult to acquire.

Franchise tagging doesn’t necessarily mean these players are no longer available. If a team is open to a tag-and-trade deal—like the Chiefs appear to be with Sneed—they could still be on the market. A less likely option is for the Lions to give any of these player an offer sheet, giving the original team an option: match the deal or let the player go in exchange for two first round picks. Those kind of deals are extremely rare, and the Lions are unlikely to pursue that option given the high draft cost.