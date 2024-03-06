 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

There were plenty of movers at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis. Which one stood out the most?

By Hamza Baccouche
NFL Combine Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

There were plenty of movers at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis. Some of the fastest 40-yard dashes in combine history propelled guys up draft boards, while slower runs, undersized measurements, and drill mishaps slid others down the board. As far as potential Lions go, there were plenty of players to watch.

Question of the day: Which 2024 NFL Combine performance stood out to you the most?

There were a few players I had my eyes on, but I watched the defensive backs most closely. The Lions have a glaring need at cornerback and there is a cluster of good, but not quite elite, corners who could be targets at the back end of the first round.

For starters, there was Ennis Rakestraw Jr., who has gained a lot of steam as a player mocked to the Lions in recent weeks. He didn’t partake in agility drills due to a groin injury, but his middling 40-yard dash didn’t do him any favors.

While he also measured in slightly undersized, he plays very physically and it shouldn’t be too much of a concern.

Then there was Clemson’s Nate Wiggins; a tall, speedy corner who just might be the missing piece to the Lions defense. There was a lot of talk about his 40-yard dash ahead of the Combine, and he didn’t disappoint—Wiggins ran a 4.29 40 in Indianapolis.

However, despite measuring in at 6-foot-1, Wiggins weighed in at just 173 pounds, a concerningly low number for the NFL level.

Having height and speed is a good start, and it’s a lot easier for a guy like Wiggins to put on weight and maintain his relative speed compared to a guy like Rakestraw trying to find more speed while maintaining his weight.

Also of note to me was Mike Sainristil—I didn’t care too much for his 40 time, but his blazing fast short shuttle time confirmed the shiftiness and acceleration we see out of him on tape.

I don’t think he’ll be on the Lions’ radar since the Lions don’t have much need for a nickel/safety type of player, but it’s fun to keep tabs on him, and I’m certain he’ll be good wherever he ends up.

The last player of note to me was Terrion Arnold, who I think could be a sleeper pick for the Lions. Arnold posted a whelming 4.50s 40, but showed a lot of mobility and change of direction skill in the positional drills.

He’s also just a ball of energy, showing off his acrobatics in positional drills:

The cherry on top was his post-combine interview, which is a mandatory watch. I’ll be rooting for this guy on draft day and beyond no matter where he lands.

There was a lot to digest this past week in Indianapolis, and plenty to monitor between now and draft day with the defensive backs alone. Which 2024 NFL Combine cornerback performance stood out the most to you? Let us know in the comments below.

