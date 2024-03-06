There were plenty of movers at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis. Some of the fastest 40-yard dashes in combine history propelled guys up draft boards, while slower runs, undersized measurements, and drill mishaps slid others down the board. As far as potential Lions go, there were plenty of players to watch.

Question of the day: Which 2024 NFL Combine performance stood out to you the most?

There were a few players I had my eyes on, but I watched the defensive backs most closely. The Lions have a glaring need at cornerback and there is a cluster of good, but not quite elite, corners who could be targets at the back end of the first round.

For starters, there was Ennis Rakestraw Jr., who has gained a lot of steam as a player mocked to the Lions in recent weeks. He didn’t partake in agility drills due to a groin injury, but his middling 40-yard dash didn’t do him any favors.

Ennis Rakestraw Jr. is a CB prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored an unofficial 4.79 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 1159 out of 2222 CB from 1987 to 2024.



Splits Projectedhttps://t.co/DwyRLIb0j1 pic.twitter.com/hNwrBMI9JS — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 1, 2024

While he also measured in slightly undersized, he plays very physically and it shouldn’t be too much of a concern.

Then there was Clemson’s Nate Wiggins; a tall, speedy corner who just might be the missing piece to the Lions defense. There was a lot of talk about his 40-yard dash ahead of the Combine, and he didn’t disappoint—Wiggins ran a 4.29 40 in Indianapolis.

However, despite measuring in at 6-foot-1, Wiggins weighed in at just 173 pounds, a concerningly low number for the NFL level.

2024 #NFLCombine key measurements thread...



83. #Clemson CB Nate Wiggins



Height: 6-1 3/8

Weight: 173

Arm: 30 4/8

Hand: 9

Wingspan: 74 2/8 — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) March 1, 2024

Having height and speed is a good start, and it’s a lot easier for a guy like Wiggins to put on weight and maintain his relative speed compared to a guy like Rakestraw trying to find more speed while maintaining his weight.

Also of note to me was Mike Sainristil—I didn’t care too much for his 40 time, but his blazing fast short shuttle time confirmed the shiftiness and acceleration we see out of him on tape.

#NFLCombine CB Short Shuttle Times:



Myles Harden: 3.98s

Mike Sainristil: 4.01s

Kamari Lassiter: 4.12s

Ryan Watts: 4.13s

Josh Newton: 4.15s

Kalen King: 4.16s

Cam Hart: 4.24s

Chau Smith-Wade: 4.32s

Josh Wallace: 4.35s

M.J. Devonshire: 4.35 — The Draft Network (@TheDraftNetwork) March 2, 2024

I don’t think he’ll be on the Lions’ radar since the Lions don’t have much need for a nickel/safety type of player, but it’s fun to keep tabs on him, and I’m certain he’ll be good wherever he ends up.

The last player of note to me was Terrion Arnold, who I think could be a sleeper pick for the Lions. Arnold posted a whelming 4.50s 40, but showed a lot of mobility and change of direction skill in the positional drills.

He’s also just a ball of energy, showing off his acrobatics in positional drills:

Terrion Arnold scaring the hell out of me pic.twitter.com/FgfHLfodiZ — Big Game Bengal (@BengalYouTube) March 1, 2024

The cherry on top was his post-combine interview, which is a mandatory watch. I’ll be rooting for this guy on draft day and beyond no matter where he lands.

Terrion Arnold with a heartfelt message back home to his mother Tamala:



“You overcame a lot, and with that being said, I'm going to continue to keep shining, just how you raised me to be." pic.twitter.com/IIjzQZuIUz — Alabama Crimson Tide | AL.com (@aldotcomTide) March 1, 2024

There was a lot to digest this past week in Indianapolis, and plenty to monitor between now and draft day with the defensive backs alone. Which 2024 NFL Combine cornerback performance stood out the most to you? Let us know in the comments below.