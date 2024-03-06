Former Lions TE Zach Ertz signing 1-year deal with Commanders

Free agent tight end Zach Ertz is signing a one-year deal with the Washington Commanders, as first reported by NFL Network Tom Pelissero. Per the report, Ertz’s deal is worth “up to” $5 million, but remember that the actual structure of the contract could look very different.

The Detroit Lions signed Ertz to their practice squad during the postseason to help out with their tight end depth. With James Mitchell and Brock Wright both finishing the season on injured reserve, the Lions were down to just two healthy tight ends for the NFC Championship Game against the San Francisco 49ers: Sam LaPorta and Anthony Firkser.

However, the Lions ended up not elevating Ertz to the gameday roster, likely because he had only been with the team for four days prior to the game. In other words, Ertz did not play a single snap for the team.

Because Ertz ended the Lions’ season on the practice squad, he was eligible to sign a futures deal with Detroit. When that didn’t happen, he became a street free agent who could sign with any team immediately.

The Lions enter the 2024 offseason with a pretty good crew of tight ends under contract: Sam LaPorta, James Mitchell, and the Lions recently re-signed Shane Zylstra. They also have the option to re-sign restricted free agent Brock Wright or unrestricted free agent Anthony Firkser.

To see which Lions are currently under contract at each position, check out our contract tracker. And to see the status of every Lions free agent and all of Detroit’s roster moves, check out our 2024 Detroit Lions offseason tracker.