Notes: Lions land dominant OL in post-combine mock draft

In his second mock draft of the year, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press has the Lions selecting Oregon offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson.

By Morgan Cannon
/ new
NFL: Combine Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The dust may still be settling from the 2024 NFL Combine wrapping up, but as we know, there is no stopping mock draft season. And in his latest first-round mock, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press has the Detroit Lions selecting University of Oregon center Jackson Powers-Johnson at 29th overall.

If we are being honest, this may be table-slamming material for Lions’ general manager Brad Holmes. Powers-Johnson has just about everything this regime covets in an offensive lineman and then some.

Standing 6-foot-3 and 328 pounds, Powers-Johnson is a mauler no matter where he lines up on the offensive line. In the long term, he likely projects as a center whenever All-Pro center Frank Ragnow decides to step away from the game. In the short term, he would slide in nicely at either guard position, depending on what the Lions do in free agency.

You can check out the entire first-round mock draft from Birkett here.

And now, onto the rest of today’s notes:

  • I feel slightly sick admitting this, but I somehow still remember Dominic Raiola being the 50th overall pick by the Lions way back in 2001.

