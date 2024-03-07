5 NFL Combine performances that could work in Detroit Lions’ favor

With the 2024 NFL Combine in the rearview mirror, the internet is inundated with articles focused on “winners and losers” from the big event. While the majority of our prospect review articles focused on positive outcomes and how players would fit in with the Detroit Lions, in this article, we are going to take a slightly different approach.

In this piece, we are going to examine five players who were viewed as having poor Combine performances and explore how if their draft stock falls, why the Lions would be wise to jump at the opportunity to add a quality player at a better value.

Keon Coleman, WR, Florida State

Why people are concerned: Straight-line speed.

With the top 10 or 15 wide receiver prospects all running sub-4.5 second 40-yard dashes—including one record-breaking performance—Coleman’s 4.61-second 40-yard dash soured several analysts' perceptions of the wide receiver.

Potential drop? He may drop out of the first round.

Why he’s worth it for the Lions: His GPS speed.

As mentioned in our wide receiver standouts article, Next Gen Stats had GPS trackers stitched into the players' gear and the results were highly favorable for Coleman. During on-field drills, he recorded the fastest GPS speed in the “gauntlet drill” (20.36 MPH), as well as the second fastest “go route” time (21.71 MPH), the second fastest in the “slot strike” (18.47 MPH), the third fastest in “slant” routes (19.45 MPH), and the fourth fastest in the “dagger” route (18.10 MPH).

For the Lions, this presents a unique opportunity. Not only do they favor GPS over the 40-yard dash times, but they also have a need for a starting WR-X receiver. If Coleman does indeed see a draft day drop, the Lions would be wise to consider stopping that slide, even if they have to trade up in the second round to get him.

Darius Robinson, DL, Missouri

Why people are concerned: A 4.95 40-yard dash and below-average jump results.

When you compare Robinson to the other edge rushers likely to be selected in the first round, the former defensive tackle turned edge rusher stands out like a sore thumb. Nearly a full inch taller and over 30 pounds heavier than the other top prospects, Robinson isn’t built to rush the passer like the other bendy, explosive athletes.

Potential drop? He could drop out of the first round.

Why he’s worth it for the Lions: His size, role, college production, and attitude all fit.

I don’t think Robinson will fall out of the first round because I don't believe the Lions would let him slip past them. While he lacks traditional edge rusher traits, he checks all the boxes for what the Lions have looked for in an edge rusher opposite Aidan Hutchinson.

A long, massive edge setter who wins with speed to power and closely resembles the style of edge rusher the Saints have deployed—most notably Cam Jordan, whom Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn is very familiar with. Robinson’s power and movement skills are better than what the Lions currently have on the roster, while he also offers the positional range to kick inside on pass rushing downs.

For Lions fans looking for an upgrade on the edge, the Southfield native fits the bill.

Bralen Trice, EDGE, Washington

Why people are concerned: Below-average results across the board, struggled in drills.

It was a rough day in Indianapolis for Trice. Not only was he performing below average on the day, but an early injury in on-field drills limited him even further. Overall, it was a disappointing performance that will leave analysts wondering if it was just a bad day, or if the Combine exposed his weaknesses.

Potential drop? A dip to the third round seems realistic but could he fall further?

Why he’s worth it for the Lions: His effort and production are reminiscent of Hutchinson.

Outside of the injury, it’s hard to square the circle on his athletic performance, but you have to appreciate his competitive nature to keep participating, when so many others dropped out. That effort speaks to his overall character and shows up when you watch his game film.

Over the last two seasons, Trice has led all FBS-level defensive linemen in pressures—registering 70 in 2022 and 80 in 2023, per PFF—and last season, he led the NCAA with 753 defensive snaps. He also was stout against the run, as PFF credited him with 21 run “stops”, which was third most among Combine edge rushers.

If Trice slides to the third round, the Lions could grab him as a Romeo Okwara replacement, while working to develop his game. Because of his work ethic, his ceiling may be much higher than what people think.

Ennis Rakestraw, CB, Missouri

Why people are concerned: His long speed and weight.

While the 40-yard dash may mean more for defensive backs and wide receivers than the other position groups, it’s still just part of the overall data on players. Yet, Lions fans have been burned by corners not panning so many times that anytime a corner doesn’t run in the 4.3s, he gets labeled “slow.” Rakestraw’s 4.51 40-yard dash at the Combine—where he was nursing a groin injury—drew a lot of negative reactions.

Rakestraw also checked in at 183 pounds, which has raised some questions about his ability to hold in the NFL, especially in run support.

Potential drop? He could drop out of the first round.

Why he’s worth it for the Lions: He’s still the same guy fans wanted before the Combine.

Both knocks on Rakestraw’s performance were a bit surprising because they seemed representative of what you see in his game film. He looks like a 4.5-second 40-yard dash player on the field and he basically checked that box. Would it have been nice to see him run faster, sure, but his time was anticipated.

Additionally, he actually checked in eight pounds heavier than expected, as he was listed as 175 by Missouri. Is he still light? One can surely make that argument. At the same time, he was likely playing lighter in college and was still a very impactful player in run support, so this is another box check in my mind.

For me, he performed close to expectations, and the only real concern I have with selecting him at pick No. 29 is his injury history. Only the Combine medical checks will help teams understand his overall health, but unfortunately, we won’t have access to that information.

Kamren Kinchens, S, Miami

Why people are concerned: Below-average results across the board.

Kinchens entered the Combine with a Day 2 projection, typically ranging between picks 50 and 80, but all of his measurables were highly disappointing and his stock is expected to tumble. Among safeties, he finished last in the 10-yard split, 40-yard dash, and broad jump.

Potential drop? Could drop out of Day 2 and into Day 3.

Why he’s worth it for the Lions: A player with his upside is hard to find on Day 3.

While the testing numbers show a poor athlete, Kinchens has an impressive game tape that points to a prospect who could challenge to start with more time to develop. His anticipation and instincts keep him around the ball, and his ability to contribute in run support will be very appealing to the Lions.

The Lions are in the market for safety depth, and if they could find an instinctive player who outplays his measurables on Day 3 of the draft, he’d represent great value.