The Detroit Lions have 32 total players from their 2023 roster who are set to become free agents in 2024 (20 unrestricted, 6 restricted, 6 exclusive-rights), and we are reviewing their what their expectations were coming into the 2023 season, how they performed, and ultimately their chances of returning to Detroit in 2024.

Here’s a look at our previously written free agent profiles: QB Nate Sudfeld, FB Jason Cabinda, TE Zach Ertz, WR Josh Reynolds, OG Graham Glasgow, OG Halapoulivaati Vaitai, OG Jonah Jackson, OT Dan Skipper. EDGE Romeo Okwara, EDGE Charles Harris, DT Tyson Alualu, CB Jerry Jacobs, CB Emmanuel Moseley. CB Will Harris, DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson, WR Donovan Peoples-Jones, and K Michael Badgley.

Next up we have reserve offensive lineman, Matt Nelson.

Matt Nelson

Expectations heading into 2023

After appearing in nine games in 2022, expectations were fairly similar for reserve offensive tackle Matt Nelson as he headed into the 2023 season.

Originally a defensive end at the University of Iowa, Nelson converted to the offensive side of the ball after going undrafted in 2019, and he has improved his technique over the course of his career. At 6-foot-7, 315 pounds, Nelson has the requisite size and strength to play at the professional level despite having limited experience at the tackle position.

With Taylor Decker and Penei Sewell entrenched as the starters at both tackle spots, Nelson was once again on track to be the swing tackle in the event either got injured and missed time. On top of serving as depth, Nelson was often the extra offensive lineman when offensive coordinator Ben Johnson opted to go with heavy personnel.

Actual role in 2023

Note: PFF grades combine regular season and playoffs and reflect a minimum 20% snaps at that position

Regular season — 3 games (2 starts) - 85 offensive snaps

Postseason — (DNP)

PFF Offensive grade: 58.0 (Did not qualify for rankings)

PFF Run blocking grade: 53.9 (DNQ)

PFF Pass blocking grade: 71.6 (DNQ)

After starting left tackle Taylor Decker suffered an ankle injury early in the season, Nelson was forced into the starting lineup at right tackle once Sewell slid over to the left.

He had a solid outing in Week 2 against the Seattle Seahawks, allowing just two pressures on 39 pass blocking snaps, per PFF. However, due to an ankle injury that ended up requiring surgery, Nelson only registered 18 snaps in the following week against the Atlanta Falcons.

The surgery landed Nelson on injured reserve, effectively ending his 2023 season before it could really get going.

Outlook for 2024

Contract status: Unrestricted free agent

The case for keeping Nelson:

Continuity and experience. Since arriving in Detroit back in 2020, Nelson has appeared in 43 games for the Lions and started 14. And while his play as a full-time starter has been up-and-down, we know how difficult it is to come by solid offensive line depth in the NFL.

Beyond his in-game experience, Nelson’s versatility is another aspect of his game that many teams around the league will covet. Whether it is him making a spot start for an injured starter, or playing a handful of snaps as the extra offensive lineman in heavy packages—you can do a lot worse than Nelson as it pertains to depth.

The case for letting Nelson walk:

He is 28 years old and likely not someone the Lions’ brass views as an eventual starter down the line. Getting younger at the position while also adding a player with more upside would be a wise move for Detroit, especially considering that Decker will be in the final year of his contract extension in 2024.

Drafting a tackle prospect in the 2024 NFL Draft or adding someone in free agency would likely spell the end of Nelson’s tenure in Detroit.

Is there interest from both sides?

I am sure Nelson would like to come back if the option is there. Lions offensive line coach Hank Fraley is one of the best in the business, and Nelson now has three years in Ben Johnson’s scheme under his belt.

Unfortunately for Nelson, this is a business and the Lions will almost surely be looking to upgrade the swing tackle spot. He has done everything asked of him in Detroit, but as the roster has improved year over year, that is no longer enough to keep someone around.

Could he come back on a veteran minimum with the opportunity to compete in training camp? It’s certainly possible. But if Nelson is looking for more of a sure thing in terms of securing a roster spot, he may be wise to look elsewhere.

How do you think the Lions should approach Matt Nelson this offseason?