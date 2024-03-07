While the Detroit Lions stood pat as nearly always is the case, eight different franchises elected to use the franchise tag this week. There were plenty of rumors leading up to this deadline, but the list is now finalized: Tee Higgins, Michael Pittman Jr., Josh Allen (you know which one), Brian Burns, Justin Madubuike, Jaylon Johnson, L’Jarius Sneed, and Antoine Winfield Jr.

By definition, these are all productive players who have clear value to their teams. The franchise tag is something that has a material impact on teams’ salary cap constraints and therefore has added weight when a decide to use the franchise tag goes well...or does not. At least a couple players are unlikely to justify this decision over the next 10 months.

Today’s Question of the Day is:

Which 2024 franchise tag is most surprising?

My answer: Given the positional value of edges and corners, it is hard to fault any of the four teams that chose to keep Allen, Burns, Johnson, and Sneed. Higgins has also been very productive, and even though he missed a few games last season, the receiver still looked worthy of keeping with Joe Burrow.

To me, the same cannot me said about Pittman. The fourth-year receiver is certainly a good player, but this is a position with depth in free agency. I get wanting to provide some support for Anthony Richardson, but I am not convinced Pittman deserves to be paid at the top of his position.