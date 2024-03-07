Report: Detroit Lions applying RFA tender to TE Brock Wright

According to Over The Cap’s Jason Fitzgerald, the Detroit Lions will be using the right of first refusal/original round restricted free agent tender on tight end Brock Wright.

Here’s what that means: the Lions now have a one-year, $2.985 million tender in place for Wright. That deal does not include any guaranteed money. If he’d like, he can just sign that deal and be under contract for the 2024 season. However, he will also be eligible to seek other deals in free agency once the new league year begins, if desired. If he gets an offer from another team, the Lions will have the opportunity to match that offer or let him go.

Because Wright was an undrafted player, the Lions would get no extra compensation should they refuse to match a contract offered by another team.

If Wright opts to stay in Detroit, it gives the Lions all of their tight ends who were on the roster to start the 2023 season. Earlier this offseason, Detroit re-signed Shane Zylstra, and both Sam LaPorta and James Mitchell were already under contract.

Last season, Wright served as the team’s primary TE2 behind LaPorta. While Wright doesn’t often see many targets, he is utilized often as a blocker in the run and pass game. In fact, he ranked 20th among all tight ends in blocking snaps for the 2023 season, per PFF. He has been a key part of Detroit’s rushing game for the past two years, helping the Lions end 2023 with the fifth most rushing yards in the NFL.

