Report: RB Zonovan Knight re-signing with Detroit Lions

According to a report from Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz, the Detroit Lions are re-signing running back Zonovan Knight. Knight was scheduled to be an exclusive right free agent, so it’s unclear if he is simply signing an ERFA tender or if he is signing a new contract.

Tomorrow should be a great day✍ ! — Zonovan Knight (@knight_zonovan) March 7, 2024

Knight was acquired by the Lions after cutdowns and was signed to the team’s practice squad. He was signed to the active roster in Week 3 after an injury to David Montgomery but was placed on injured reserve after a season-ending shoulder injury in Week 5.

Early expectations are that he’ll likely compete for reserve roles at running back and kick returner in training camp, as he did last season. Knight certainly brings some serious potential after flashing potential with the New York Jets in 2022. That year, he made four starts for the Jets, rushing for 300 yards on 85 carries and adding another 100 yards on 13 catches.

With Knight under contract, the Lions now have five running backs signed for the 2024 season: Jahmyr Gibbs, David Montgomery, Jermar Jefferson, Jake Funk, and Knight. They could also choose to return Craig Reynolds, who served as the team’s third-string running back for most of the past two seasons. He is also currently an ERFA.

