Detroit Lions reportedly not offering ERFA tender to CB Chase Lucas

According to the NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the Detroit Lions will not be extending an exclusive rights free agent offer to cornerback Chase Lucas.

The news comes as a mild surprise, given that Detroit could have had the option to offer this minimum salary deal to Lucas, and his only option would be to sign it or sit out the season. The fact that they didn’t offer him the contract could mean they’re working to get a separate deal done. Or it could mean Lucas has indicated to them that he’d like to test the free agent market—or Detroit is just ready to move on. That last option seems a bit unlikely given how big of a special teams role Lucas had and how small an ERFA contract would have been.

Regardless, Lucas is now scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent on Wednesday, March 13 if he doesn’t re-sign with the Lions before then.

Lucas, the team’s seventh-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, has been mostly a special teamer for Detroit, but in 2023, he bounced on and off the roster. He didn’t make the initial 53-man roster but opted to return to the team’s practice squad. He was quickly signed to the active roster and spent most of the year playing on special teams.

However, late in the season, Lucas was waived to make room for some returning injured players. He was eventually signed back to the active roster and was a core special teamer in the postseason, often occupying the important gunner role on punt coverage.

Perhaps Lucas is seeking more stability in his young career. Perhaps the two sides are working on a more substantive offer. Or maybe the Lions were just ready to move on. We shall see.