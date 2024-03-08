Detroit Lions free agency preview: Top 11 EDGE players

Ask any Detroit Lions fan, and they’ll tell you one of the top needs for the team is someone who can rush the passer opposite Aidan Hutchinson. Earlier in the week, we detailed some interior defensive line options in free agency, but now it’s time to get down to business. With the Lions likely to move on from Charles Harris, Romeo Okwara, and Julian Okwara (already with the Eagles), it’s time to pair Detroit with a free agent edge defender.

Here are 11 pending free agents who could help.

Previously:

Top options

(Note: ages listed reflect when the season begins)

Vikings’ Danielle Hunter — 29 years old

Estimated contract:

In my opinion, this free agency class is about Hunter, and everyone else is well behind him. Hunter has produced over 10 sacks in five of his last seven seasons, and his 16.5 sacks last year was a career-high and fifth most in the league.

Detroit would immediately vault into the conversation of best EDGE defender duo in the NFL, but it’s going to cost them a ton of money.

Texans’ Jonathan Greenard — 27 years old

Estimated contract:

Greenard had a breakout season in 2023, tallying 12.5 sacks compared to 10.5 in the previous three seasons combined. But that isn’t to say Greenard hadn’t shown flashes of potential greatness before. He had 8.0 sacks in 2021 and had his 2022 season not been shortened by injury, he could arguably have three solid years of production.

Beyond that, Greenard is a solid run defender. As a player who wins with speed-to-power, he very much fits the mold of what the Lions have historically been seeking in their EDGE position opposite Hutchinson.

It will be interesting to see what kind of contract Greenard gets, as Spotrac and PFF have wildly different estimates. Considering Greenard has missed time each season with injury, I expect it to be at least a little lower than PFF’s estimates, but not nearly as low as Spotrac’s projection.

Next tier options

Jets’ Bryce Huff — 26 years old

Estimated contract:

Huff is more in the category of pass rusher than three-down EDGE defender, and he’s coming off his best statistical season with 10 sacks, 67 pressures, and a stellar 86.8 PFF pass rush grade.

One has to wonder if he’d be a fit in Detroit with his struggles in the run game, but at the same time, a young—potentially elite—pass rusher doesn’t become available often.

49ers’ Chase Young — 25 years old

Estimated contract:

The Lions didn’t trade for Chase Young, and I doubt they acquire him in free agency, either. His lack of effort in the run game went viral against the Lions, and that just won’t cut it in Detroit.

The fact that both Spotrac and PFF are projecting one-year deals for a 25-year-old who had 7.5 sacks last year is quite telling if you ask me. Although his long injury history certainly has something to do with that.

Browns’ Za’Darius Smith — 31 years old

Estimated contract:

For years, Smith tormented the Lions as a member of the Packers and Vikings. Could the Lions be his third NFC North team?

Smith is coming off a down year when it comes to sack production (5.5), but that’s more a reflection of a downtick in snaps at his age than anything. He still produced an 86.8 PFF pass rush grade, 61 pressures, and his 18.1 pass rush win rate (per PFF) ranked 11th last year.

More value options

Bills’ A.J. Epenesa — 25 years old

Estimated contract:

If the Lions are looking for a SAM linebacker type who can rush the passer, drop into coverage, and provide some spark in the run game, Epenesa could be that versatile player for Detroit. Even better, Epenesa played almost exclusively on the defense’s right side—where he would be opposite Hutchinson in Detroit.

A sleeper signing for The #Bears could be EDGE A.J Epenesa from the Bills.



He has worked with new DC Eric Washington the last few years w/Buffalo.



20 TOT, 10 QB hits, 6.5 sacks, 7 TFL, 8 PD, 2 INT.



Dude is EVERYWHERE. Cap friendly signing too pic.twitter.com/ocAianmXWY — Just Another Year Chicago: Bears (@OfficialJAYCHI) March 6, 2024

Epenesa doesn’t quite have the pass rushing production of most of the other players on this list—he has 6.5 sacks in each of his past two seasons and no more than 33 pressures in a year—but he’s an improving young player who could play multiple roles.

Titans’ Denico Autry — 34 years old

Estimated contract:

One year, $7.25M ($7.25M guaranteed), per PFF

Many have paired the Lions with Autry because of his connection to new Lions defensive line coach Terrell Williams. At 6-foot-5, 285 pounds, Autry is a massive force who can certainly hold his own against the run and even kick inside. And despite nearing the end of his career, Autry still produced a career-high 11.5 sacks last year at age 33.

Part II of my 2022 All-underappreciated D-line team features one of my favorite players in the NFL, Titans DL Denico Autry.



Attached is a quick preview of what makes Autry one of the most underrated and valuable DL in football.



Full analysis: https://t.co/3ZjmjV9o2r pic.twitter.com/ok7Je7K4Q4 — Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) November 28, 2022

Autry has produced at least 53 pressures in each of his last three seasons, so he’d undoubtedly give the Lions some juice there.

Ravens’ Jadeveon Clowney — 31 years old

Estimated contract:

Clowney saw a nice little resurgence in his career last year with 9.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, five passes defended, and a career-high 78 pressures as a Ravens.

Clowney has always been an above-average run defender, so he’ll fit in Detroit. And if the former first-overall pick is seeking a Super Bowl run late in his career, Detroit can potentially offer him that.

Dolphins’ Andrew Van Ginkel — 29 years old

Estimated contract:

Two years, $13M ($8M guaranteed), per PFF

If you were to look just at PFF grade, Van Ginkel is the best player in this free agency class. He produced a 91.1 PFF grade, good for seventh best in the NFL at EDGE—even better than Aidan Hutchinson (91.0).

Like Epenesa, Van Ginkel does a little bit of everything and would be a fit for Detroit’s SAM linebacker role. He drops into coverage far more than anyone else on this list and tallied eight passes defended because of it. On top of that, he also rushed the passer well, earning a 90.6 PFF pass rush grade, 6.0 sacks, and 53 pressures.

Bargain bin

Patriots’ Josh Uche — 25 years old

Estimated contract:

Wolverine fans know plenty about Uche, but the former second-round pick may be headed to free agency now that his rookie deal is expiring. In 2022, Uche had 11.5 sacks and two forced fumbles. But in the other three years combined, he has just seven sacks.

At just 6-foot-3, 240 pounds, Uche is not exactly an edge setter, and with only one year of decent pass rushing production, I’m not sure Uche would be a significant upgrade over what the Lions currently have. That said, the youth and relatively cheap price may be worth taking a flyer on.

Falcons’ Calais Campbell — 38 years old

Estimated contract:

One year, $7M ($7M guaranteed), per PFF

Campbell would undoubtedly be a culture fit, as a former Walter Payton Man of the Year winner. While he’s certainly not in his prime heading into Year 17 in the NFL, he is still producing and is leaning towards putting off retirement.

Once an elite run defender—he’s still pretty good at it—Campbell can also pressure the quarterback, earning 42 pressures and 6.5 sacks last season.