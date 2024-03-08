Market price for guards like Lions’ Jonah Jackson beginning to emerge

The Detroit Lions have begun to re-sign some of their players ahead of the start of free agency, but several big names still remains unsigned, including starting left guard Jonah Jackson. All has been quiet regarding Jackson’s standing with the team, with some believing he’ll ask too much for the Lions to consider, while others believing Detroit cannot afford to mess with their offensive line.

But how much will Jackson’s camp actually be asking for? After the NFL Combine, rumors suggested the top free agency guards could walk away with deals around $16 million per year or more. On Thursday, we saw proof that those numbers could be a bit accurate, as two prominent guards were re-signed by their respective teams.

First, the Jacksonville Jaguars re-signed Ezra Cleveland, a second-tier player in our free agent guard list. Cleveland’s deal was originally reported as three-year, $28.5 million deal, but after the details came out, it’s really more like a three-year, $24 million deal—so $8 million average per year.

That got some Lions fans hoping Jackson would return on a more team-friendly deal than anticipated. Unfortunately, the Los Angeles Rams re-signed Kevin Dotson—arguably the best guard facing free agency—and his contract may look a little more like what Jackson is seeking.

The full details of Dotson’s contract are not out yet—so don’t jump to too many conclusions—but it is being initially reported as a three-year, $48 million deal, or $16 million a year.

Jackson is definitely in the same tier of free agency guards with Dotson, and you could certainly argue he’s better. Jackson has a Pro Bowl under his belt, Dotson doesn’t. Additionally, after a few mediocre years in Pittsburgh, Dotson, a fifth and sixth-round pick were traded before the 2023 season for a fourth and fifth-round pick.

However, Dotson did produce a fantastic 84.4 PFF grade this past season (second best among all NFL guards), while Jackson—who battled through injuries all year—finished with just a 61.0 grade (34th).

Regardless, expect Jackson to catch a deal somewhere around Dotson’s figures. The question is whether the Lions will be footing the bill or someone else.