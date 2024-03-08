After an impressive 2023 campaign that had them a sneeze away from the Super Bowl, the Detroit Lions are getting the respect they deserve in end-of-the-year evaluations.

A total of eight Lions made Pro Football Focus’ top 101 players from the 2023 NFL season. I’ll touch on a few of them, but you’ll have to go check out the article for the full list.

Coming in at No. 84 is Brian Branch, one of two rookies on the list. It’s no secret Brad Holmes knocked it out of the park with this past draft class of immediate contributors. Branch earned impressive PFF grades, tallying 11 pass breakups and three interceptions.

“Branch was among the Lions’ stable of talented rookies, showing that measurables and NFL Combine times aren’t everything,” PFF’s Sam Monson writes.

The other rookie — you guessed it: Sam LaPorta. The promising tight end broke both franchise and league records left and right in his first year, with 10 touchdowns in regular season plus another against the Los Angeles Rams in the playoffs. Though impacted by a late-season injury, he still hit the 1,000-yard mark.

Speaking of breaking records, Penei Sewell was the highest Lion on the list at No. 10. Monsoon explains Sewell was just a beast in the Lions run game, allowing just one sack in 17 starts.

“Sewell’s 93.1 PFF run-blocking grade is one of the best single-season marks over the past 15 years at any position,” he writes.

Again, you’ll have to check out the article for the rest of the list but here’s a fun game — can you guess who the other five Lions on the list are? No cheating.

And onto the rest of your notes.

The Lions have a fun thing going where they’re imagining players on the cover of EA Sports College Football 25. Here’s some info about it if you need it.

Two things from Detroitlions.com’s Tim Twentyman — a second mock where this time the Lions bolster the interior offensive line, and a list of 10 free agents the Lions should consider.

My Post-Combine Mock Draft 2.0. Feel free to disagree https://t.co/tNAPnK5i91 — Tim Twentyman (@ttwentyman) March 7, 2024

.@ttwentyman took a look at some free agents who could interest the #Lions. — Detroit Lions (@Lions) March 7, 2024

NFL.com’s Charles Davis agrees Detroit may beef up the offensive line, but differs in who he thinks the Lions may target.

In an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Zach Ertz joined the Pat McAfee Show and explained what the plan was when he signed with the Lions.