Discussion: Which internal free agent do you want the Lions to re-sign?

There are several free agents worthy of being re-signed by the Lions. Which player do you want back in 2024?

By Morgan Cannon
At the end of the 2023 season, Detroit Lions’ coach Dan Campbell spoke about how there would likely be some difficult decisions for the organization around the corner as it pertains to personnel. As magical as the 2023 season was for the Lions, the NFL is still a business and not everyone will be around for 2024.

As of now, there are several key contributors from last year’s team set to hit the open market once the legal tampering period begins on Monday, March 11, at 12 p.m E.T. Veteran receiver Josh Reynolds, starting guards Jonah Jackson and Graham Glasgow, as well as defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson are all unrestricted free agents. (Full list here)

Today’s Question of the Day is:

Which remaining free agent do you want the Lions to re-sign?

My Answer: I am going with Glasgow here for several reasons. He was one of the best guards in all of football in 2023, and his versatility as an interior offensive lineman is huge. With All-Pro center Frank Ragnow consistently on the injury report, Glasgow’s ability to play center in a pinch is an insurance that I’m hoping Lions’ general manager Brad Holmes is willing to pay for.

Beyond the on-field reasons, Glasgow is someone who is close with players like Ragnow and starting left tackle Taylor Decker. And as we know, chemistry along the offensive line is paramount to a unit functioning at an elite level.

How about you? Which remaining free agent do you want the Lions to re-sign? Let us know in the comments by scrolling down to the bottom of the page.

