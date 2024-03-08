Lions’ Jalen Reeves-Maybin elected as NFLPA President

Detroit Lions All-Pro linebacker, special teamer, and two-time captain Jalen Reeves-Maybin has been elected as the new NFLPA President by the Board of Player Representatives. This position has a two-year term and will expire in 2026, when Reeves-Maybin will be eligible for reelection if he desires.

Congratulations to Jalen Reeves-Maybin on being elected as President by the Board of Player Representatives!



Jalen is currently a linebacker for the @Lions and was a member of our Executive Committee for the past two seasons. pic.twitter.com/eZfcTj56L5 — NFLPA (@NFLPA) March 8, 2024

“I am honored by the trust that the Board has shown in me and I will work hard to be a voice and advocate for all players,” said Reeves-Maybin, via a press release from the NFLPA. ”It will be my mission to continue to serve and unify our membership and I look forward to inspiring more players to use their voice in advocating for the union and our game.”

Reeves-Maybin has been a member of the NFLPA Executive Committee for the past two seasons and will take over for JC Tretter, who retired from the position after a four-year stint.

“Congratulations to Jalen on his election,” Tretter said in a statement. “I am confident that he will continue the awesome legacy of player leadership to fulfill the union’s mission of serving players past, present and future.”

Reeves-Maybin will work hand-in-hand with several other NFL players in key roles with the NFLPA, as well as NFLPA Executive Director Lloyd Howell, who also released a statement on Reeves-Maybin’s nomination.

“I want to congratulate Jalen on his election as the NFLPA’s new president,” Howell said. “Jalen will bring tremendous leadership to our union, a commitment to serving our players and our player-driven agenda. I look forward to working closely with him in the coming years. I also want to take the opportunity to thank JC Tretter for his dedication and all his accomplishments as president the last four years.”

Congratulations to Jalen Reeves-Maybin on behalf of Pride of Detroit.