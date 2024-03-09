If you’re not familiar with how the Detroit Lions roundup works, each week we collect data from the latest expert mock drafts published over the last seven days and compile them (with links to the original pieces) in one easy-to-access article. In addition to providing Lions fans with the names of prospects being paired with Detroit, we also provide commentary that points to trends, player fits, and overall team philosophy.

In this week’s Mock Draft Roundup, we take a look at the fallout from the result of the 2024 NFL Combine. In weeks past we have seen analysts heavily pair the Lions with a cornerback, but this week, things get spread out more, and new prospects are introduced into the mix.

Let’s take a look at some of this week’s projections.

Offensive linemen

Troy Fautanu, OL, Washington

Source: Paul Guillemette (Draft Countdown)

“It will be tough for GM Brad Holmes and staff to duplicate the success of last year’s Draft, but this would be a quality start for a team with both their starting OG needing to be re-signed. FAUTANU played both OT/OG for the Huskies so his versatility should serve him well even if he doesn’t earn a starting job right away.” — Guillemette

Jackson Powers-Johnson, IOL, Oregon

Source: Dave Birkett (Free Press), Nate Davis (USA Today), Nick Suss (The Tennessean), Nick Guarisco (Action Network)

“I had Powers-Johnson going to the Steelers in my first mock, and frankly I didn’t expect him to last till 29 when I sat down to do this one. He’s bigger than your average center at 6 feet 3 and 328 pounds, and as nasty as he was at center last year, winning the Remington Award, he played guard early in his career. With Jonah Jackson and Graham Glasgow free agents and given Frank Ragnow’s health, he would be a steal for the Lions at 29.” — Birkett

Graham Barton, OL, Duke

Source: Tim Twentyman (DetroitLions.com)

“Barton would be a great addition in Detroit with his tenacity and versatility. He started his career at center and transitioned to left tackle but projects more inside in the NFL. At 6-foot-5, 313 pounds he’s got terrific length and could really play all five spots upfront, if needed. He starts at guard and is the long-term answer at center. I think he ultimately gives Powers-Johnson a good run for the best interior lineman in this draft.” — Twentyman

Kingsley Suamataia, OL, BYU

Source: PJ Moran (Fantasy Pros)

Zach Frazier, IOL, West Virginia

Source: Charles Davis (NFL.com)

“A center at WVU, Frazier is stout, strong, smart and can play guard right away in Detroit. He totally fits what the Lions are seeking in their O-linemen and helps their offense stay elite. If the Lions value defense more here, expect them to consider upgrading the secondary.” — Davis

Erik’s Thoughts:

With the top of guard market looking like it may be set at around $16 million per year, it’s starting to look like the Lions could be in danger of losing Jonah Jackson to free agency. If that happens, the Lions could very much be in play for a plug-and-play starter—as evidenced by Dave Birkett (Free Press) and Tim Twentyman (DetroitLions.com) both projecting the Lions to land a top guard prospect.

On my Lions-based draft board, Fautanu is the top option but I am not expecting him to be there when the Lions are on the clock. Powers-Johnson and Barton (Birkett and Twentyman’s projections, respectively) would be terrific position versatile starters, but they’re right on the fringe of not being available as well.

The projected draft stock of Suamataia and Frazier is a lot wider open, with some analysts suggesting they’ll be selected at the end of the first round, while others believe they might be available when the Lions are on the clock in the second round.

Defensive tackle

Jer’Zhan Newton, DT, Illinois

Source: Jordan Reid (ESPN), J.P. Acosta (SB Nation), Staff (The Score)

“Newton had surgery for a foot injury in January, which results in a small slide. Detroit wouldn’t be complaining, though. When healthy, Newton is the best interior defender in this class, capable of making plays from multiple spots up front. Alim McNeill primarily plays at 1-technique, so putting Newton at the 3-technique spot should solidify the interior for the Lions. He had 7.5 sacks and 10.5 tackles for loss last season at Illinois. Cornerback is a huge need in Detroit, too, but the value is strong for Newton here, and it would allow the Lions to go with ‘best player available.’” — Reid

Erik’s Thoughts:

The Lions have had a rotating door starting next to Alim McNeill and drafting Newton would immediately solve that problem. Newton would add an interior pass rush to the middle of the defensive line that has been missing for some time, while also fitting in with the team's “stop the run first” mentality. Newton formally met with the Lions staff at the NFL Combine, and when he talked to The Athletic’s Colton Pouncy about the interaction, he produced a memorable quote:

“They f–k with me, and I f–k with them,” Newton told Pouncy.

Edge Rusher

Chop Robinson, EDGE, Penn State

Source: Ben Raven (MLive), Dane Brugler (The Athletic), Charles McDonald and Nate Tice (Yahoo Sports), Ryan Wilson (CBS Sports), Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News), Tori McElhaney (AtlantaFalcons.com)

“From the Nittany Lions to the Detroit Lions for Robinson. This pick came down to Johnny Newton or Robinson — and though I think Newton might be the better profile fit, the Lions also want to get more explosive on the edges. They went against the grain in the first round last year, and I can’t wait to see how they attack it in 2024.” — Brugler

Darius Robinson, EDGE, Missouri

Source: Brett Whitefield (Fantasy Points), Lance Zierlein (NFL.com), Marcus Mosher (33rd Team), Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports), Calvin Watkins (Dallas Morning News), Ian Valentino (33rd Team)

“The Lions are getting more GRIT with this pick. They take the hometown kid in Robinson to give Aidan Hutchinson a competent running mate on the other side of the DL. Robinson is a big and powerful edge-setter with some untapped pass-rush potential. With his size and length, he also brings some versatility in obvious passing situations and can reduce down to 3-technique, an Aaron Glenn staple.” — Whitefield

Erik’s Thoughts:

EDGE rushers being projected to Detroit saw a sharp spike this week and it’s an even split between the Robinsons. Some believe the Lions will prefer a pure edge rusher—like Raven and Brugler—and project Chop Robinson to the Lions, while others—like Whitefield and Zierlein—believe the Lions may simply upgrade the style of edge rusher already on the roster and pair Detroit with Darius Robinson.

While we don’t have a complete list of the prospects the Lions have met with at the Combine, it's worth noting that Darius Robinson is on the list of players we do know formally met with Detroit’s coaches in Indianapolis.

Defensive backs

Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama

Source: Keith Sanchez (The Draft Network), John Sigler (Saints Wire — after trade up to pick No. 15)

“The Lions under Dan Campbell have improved consistently year in and year out. Looking at team needs and where they need to improve, CB has to be a priority. Drafting Terrion Arnold with this pick gives them a young, talented player who makes plays on the football, but can also be relied upon to make key tackles in the run game.” — Sanchez

Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo

Source: Will Brinson (USA Today)

“Brad Holmes is a big fan of defensive back play, and the Lions are in need of a cornerback.” — Brinson

Ennis Rakestraw, CB, Missouri

Source: Gordon McGuinness (PFF), Andrew Erickson (Fantasy Pros)

“With Ben Johnson returning as offensive coordinator in 2024, it’s clear that the Lions need to focus on the defensive side of the ball this offseason. Rakestraw is coming off a season where he allowed just 18 receptions from 277 snaps in coverage and has earned a PFF coverage grade of 78.0 or better in each of the past two seasons.” — McGuinness

Cooper DeJean, DB, Iowa

Source: Tony Pauline (Sportskeeda)

“The Lions could use an interior lineman, which makes Graham Barton a possibility, but corner is a need, and DeJean is higher rated.” — Pauline

Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama

Source: Sam Farmer (Los Angeles Times), Luke Easterling (SI, NFL Draft), Curt Popejoy (Draft Wire), C.J. Doon (Baltimore Sun)

“Injuries and inconsistency plagued the Lions’ cornerback group last season, so finding some high-quality reinforcements there should be a top priority this offseason. This year’s class is fairly deep at the position, and could give them plenty of talented players to choose from at this spot. McKinstry’s combination of size, length and athleticism would make him a fantastic fit, and a solid value here.” — Easterling

Kamari Lassiter, CB, Georgia

Source: Danny Kelly (The Ringer), Jeff Risdon (Lions Wire), Brendan Donohue (Sharp Football Analysis), Eddie Brown (San Diego Union-Tribune)

“The Lions’ biggest weakness last season was their secondary, which gave up 28 passing touchdowns (sixth-worst), 4,205 yards (sixth-worst), and 7.8 yards per pass attempt (second-worst). Lassiter will help in that department; he’s a versatile playmaker with good instincts for positioning himself expertly in coverage. Alongside Brian Branch, the former Georgia standout can give Detroit a chance to right the ship in the secondary.” — Kelly

Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson

Source: Cory Giddings (Bleacher Report) “The Lions look to add a player who will fit their culture in Wiggins. The 20-year-old prospect has the ability to play on the outside, and his elite break on the ball is the missing piece for this defense. Though Wiggins weighed in at 173 pounds, his 4.28-second 40-yard dash opened eyes, especially since he suffered a groin injury during the effort. By flashing his speed, Wiggins proved that he can run with any receiver at the next level and he doesn’t give up on any play. Wiggins paired with a rising star (Brian Branch) changes the math in the Lions secondary.” — Giddings

Erik’s Thoughts:

Following the NFL Combine, the biggest change among mock drafts is analysts’ shift from heavily projecting the Lions a defensive back, to balancing things out amongst all positions of need. Pre-Combine, the Lions were being projected to select a corner 60+% of the time, and this week, only around 40% of the mock drafts landed on a corner.

Another change among the cornerbacks’ groups is that there is less clarity at the top than previously thought. Arnold and Mitchell were thought to be a step above the rest and out of Detroit’s reach, but we saw mock drafts this week connecting them to the Lions. Additionally, the next five corner prospects typically ranked in analysts’ top 50, also all ended up getting projected to the Lions at the end of the first round.

With free agency on the horizon, expect things to continue to change over the next several weeks.