Full 2024 NFL Draft order: List of Detroit Lions’ 7 picks

On Friday, the NFL announced all the recipients of 2024 NFL Draft compensatory picks. The Detroit Lions were, expectedly, shut out from any additional picks, and our own Erik Schlitt explained why.

But with the distribution of those picks, the full seven-round order of the 2024 NFL Draft has now been determined. There will be trades that will alter the ultimate order of selections, but for now, we’ve got a clear look at which teams own all of the 257 selections that will happen on draft weekend—which is scheduled for April 25-27 right here in Detroit.

The Lions have seven selections in the draft. That includes six of their original draft picks (29th in each round) and one via the Minnesota Vikings as a result of the T.J. Hockenson trade at the midway point of the 2022 season. That trade essentially upgraded the team’s late fourth-round pick (128th overall)—which the Vikings now own—into a Minnesota’s high third-round pick (73rd overall). That’s a jump of 55 spots—or more than a round and a half of selections.

Here’s a look at Detroit’s full selection of picks for the 2024 NFL Draft:

Round 1, Pick 29 (29th overall)

Round 2, Pick 29 (61st overall)

Round 3, Pick 9 (73rd overall)

Round 3, Pick 29 (92nd overall)

Round 5, Pick 29 (163rd overall)

Round 6, Pick 29 (204th overall)

Round 7, Pick 29 (249th overall)

If the Lions make selections with their original picks, it will be the third straight year in which they draft four players in the top-100 selections and fifth straight year of taking four player in the top 110.

If you want to see the full seven-round draft order for all 32 teams, check it out here.