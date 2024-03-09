2024 Detroit Lions free agency preview: Must re-signs, best fits

We’re now less than 48 hours away from the negotiating period of free agency, and the Detroit Lions figure to be active members of the player acquisition phase. Detroit has plenty of cap space, some narrowed needs, and a general manager who has done an excellent job at transforming the roster in just a few offseasons.

On Friday night, myself, Ryan Mathews, and Morgan Cannon gathered to discuss the goals of Lions free agency, debate some of the internal moves they should make, and pick out our favorite external free agents we think could fit the Lions’ scheme and culture.

Here’s a complete rundown of the show and topics we talked about in this jam-packed podcast:

(3:15) Do the Lions need to seriously invest in a QB2 or QB3?

(8:15) Are we surprised Brock Wright got an RFA tender?

(13:00) How much is too much for Jonah Jackson?

(20:20) Other free agent/draft guard options

(27:00) How should Lions approach the OT3 spot?

(29:00) What should the Lions do with Josh Reynolds, Donovan Peoples-Jones?

(37:30) Addressing the CB trade rumors

(39:00) Why are the Lions letting CB Chase Lucas, Jerry Jacobs go?

(43:50) Exploring the best trade, free agent options at CB

(53:30) Should Lions try to bring back Romeo Okwara or Charles Harris?

(57:00) Free agent EDGE options

(1:04:30) Should the Lions make a big investment at DT? Who are our favorite targets?

(1:12:20) Any chance C.J. Gardner-Johnson returns?

(1:14:00) Surplus of safeties—should the Lions make a run at Quandre Diggs, Justin Simmons, John Johnson?

Here’s the full episode below:

You can also catch replays of the PODcast on Twitch and YouTube, which have a bunch of extra content in between segments.