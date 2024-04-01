Our Pride of Detroit 2024 NFL community mock draft is underway! If you’ve never been a part of it before, we’ve selected 31 members of our community to act as an NFL general manager, while our own Erik Schlitt will serve as the Detroit Lions general manager.

From now until we get to the end of Round 1, we’ll be revealing the picks—two per day—and highlighting why our community members made the selections that they did.

First up, as we all know, are the Chicago Bears. After they traded away Justin Fields earlier this offseason, it certainly took most of the surprise out of the No. 1 overall pick. But is there a chance they select someone other than the consensus top quarterback in the draft?

To make that decision and kick off our mock draft, community member kevster is the acting general manager of the Bears.

And with the first overall pick in the 2024 POD Community Mock Draft, the Bears have selected....

USC quarterback Caleb Williams.

Here’s kevster explaining the pick:

“The Chicago Bears made this pick fairly easy for me when they traded Justin Fields to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a bag of peanuts. Unfortunately for the rest of the NFC North, the Bears will now be led by the best quarterback prospect since Peyton Manning. That’s not my opinion by the way, but the opinion of many NFL general managers and scouts, including 12 who were polled by ESPN in October of 2023. Joe Burrow was called a “game manager” compared to the new QB for the Chicago Bears. That’s some pretty high praise.

“Williams has been described by scouts as a “generational talent” with the arm strength of Patrick Mahomes combined with the scrambling ability of Josh Allen. Lions coach Dan Campbell recently commented that he was happy when Justin Fields was traded out of the division. I rarely disagree with MCDC but I think for our sake we’d much rather the Bears continue with Fields than be able to come at us with Caleb Williams. We can absolutely blame the Carolina Panthers for being terrible enough to give the Bears another #1 pick.

“The best hope for the rest of the division is for the claims of Williams being a “diva” to turn out to be true. Renowned media flip-flopper Colin Cowherd reported that Williams might pull an Eli Manning and refuse to play for the Bears [Editor’s Note: Williams denied this in an interview with ESPN]. RGIII went on the air and said that he agreed and told Williams to hold out and demand a trade if the Bears take him number 1. Nothing would make me happier than to see this play out but as the fake GM of the Bears I do not see this happening. Caleb Williams will play for the Bears and from the moment he steps on the field he will be the best QB in Chicago since Kristin Cavallari’s ex-husband.”