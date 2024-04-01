The Pride of Detroit Community Mock continues with the Washington Commanders. The Commanders have gained a little notoriety among Detroit Lions fans this offseason for a couple reasons. They missed out on Lions OC Ben Johnson, then participated in some sort of weird smear campaign of him. Then those dirty, rotten stealers took Lance Newmark—a Detroit employee for over a quarter of a century—away from Lions.

What does that have to do with this community mock? Absolutely nothing. I just had to get it off my chest. Screw you, Commanders.

Anyways, the acting general manager of this horrible franchise is commenter “anhonestmess.” As a reminder, Caleb Williams went first overall to the Chicago Bears in our mock draft.

So what will the Commanders do next?

With the second pick in the Pride of Detroit Community Mock Draft, the Washington Commanders have selected UNC quarterback Drake Maye.

Here’s “anhonestmess” with the explanation for the pick:

“The meta for quarterbacks has changed in the NFL. Quarterback mobility is no longer just a plus to be pulled from the bag occasionally; it’s a necessity. I think Ben Solak of The Ringer put it best when he said that a quarterback who can scramble/run is essentially adding a second play to every play. If the scripted play isn’t open or the quarterback is moved off his spot, does he have the creativity to find space, find a creative arm angle, or take off with the ball if he sees a lane? If so, a quarterback can really break a defense in multiple ways.

“You’d think with this outline that maybe Drake Maye, UNC Tar Heel, wouldn’t be my pick for the Commanders’ new QB, but because Maye has the prototypical size and look of a quarterback from 15 years ago, somehow being a fast, athletic, and a creative passer is just not discussed with the level as it should be in Maye’s game. Thankfully Nate Tice of the Athletic, who is the biggest Drake Maye fan among NFL analysts, has done the leg work for me:

Drake Maye has an excellent arm, but he is also extremely dangerous as a runner. Both on scrambles and designed runs.



He has very good speed and can consistently outrace defenders to the edge. He also has size and runs with real toughness and vision. https://t.co/v3ytMzDK9o pic.twitter.com/1AhqUpbayv — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) December 27, 2023

“The other element that has really exploded in quarterbacks’ tool bag over the last 20 years, in my opinion, is the explosive play over the middle. The middle of the field used to be a very dangerous place to attack but rule changes have made it fundamental to offenses, in particular the Shanahan/McVay style of play-action centered offense that is currently dominating the league. This is the area of the field where Maye has feasted (and stands out from the other QBs available in this draft class). I can so easily envision Terry McLaurin running digs and crossers being hit for chunk gains off of Maye’s monster arm and layered throws.

Watching some Drake Maye and I think he’s the best college QB I’ve ever seen when throwing to the middle of the field — Steve Palazzolo (@PFF_Steve) December 23, 2023

Shows off some zip on this throw. pic.twitter.com/xN0ZfTxfrk — Nick Penticoff (@NickPenticoff) March 17, 2023

“Maye is certainly not a perfect prospect. He has some Josh Allen to his game in that he wants the big play so badly that he can make some very silly decisions that burn his team. As Dane Brugler from The Athletic put it, he can have “20 mental tabs open at once.” Maye both attempts throws that cannot be made and holds on to the ball a little too long in the hopes that he can uncover something that just isn’t developing. But I don’t think this is a Zach Wilson situation where the panic plays were the only positive element to his game and asked to play in time and in structure, he was an abject failure.

“Besides Maye’s ability to make every throw, he was doing advanced things already (at least for a college player) like changing his protections or recognizing blitzes then changing the play at the line. There’s certainly coaching left to be done here, but I think even as is, his floor is competent starter in the NFL. If his footwork and decision making improve, Maye is a top-eight QB.

“The Commanders have a chance to reboot a quarter century of bad football, bad blood, and bad decision making in one pick. I think it’s an easy decision. Drake Maye has everything you look for in a modern quarterback.”

