Video: What the all-22 says about new Lions CB Amik Robertson

When people around the game of football begin describing some of their favorite characteristics that good players often possess, the word “competes” will almost always show up. That’s especially true for a position like cornerback, where, inevitably, even the best at the position are going to get beaten from time to time. It is essential for a player to shake it off and get ready to compete again on the next snap.

After watching film of new Detroit Lions’ cornerback Amik Robertson, his willingness to not shy away from any sort of competition jumps off the screen. It doesn’t matter the down and distance, who he is lined up across from, or how the rest of the game has gone for Robertson—he believes he can make any play, at any time.

Originally drafted in the fourth round of the 2020 draft out of Louisiana Tech, Robertson spent his four years in the NFL with the Las Vegas Raiders. And over the course of the last two seasons, Robertson’s progression as a player has reached new heights.

In both 2022 and 2023, Robertson’s on-field workload increased in Las Vegas, and once free agency opened up in 2024, the Lions were quick to act on getting Robertson to Detroit.

However, after the Lions completed the trade for cornerback Carlton Davis III, there was a time when Robertson could have viewed the Lions’ cornerback group as a crowded room. Instead of shying away from the competition, Robertson asked Lions’ coach Dan Campbell “Are we gonna get this done or not?”

Watch as myself and Meko Scott break down one of Robertson’s better performances from the year as the Raiders narrowly defeated the Green Bay Packers. Be sure to catch the end of the video, as Robertson ended up saving his best rep of the day for late in the fourth quarter.